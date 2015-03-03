Curt Schilling’s Crusade Against Cyberbullies Goes National

By
March 3, 2015

As a major league pitcher, Curt Schilling had a penchant for coming up big in tough spots. As a father, he seems determined to do the same.

The former boston Red Sox pitcher spoke with Good Morning America and WEEI’s Dennis and Callahan show on Tuesday morning about his impassioned takedown of twitter trolls who posted “vile’’ comments about his 17-year-old daughter.

“Anybody that reads it and says it’s just a joke, I know a couple of things for a fact – they’re not a father,’’ Schilling said on Good Morning America.

Schilling’s critique of cyber bullies came after a Feb. 25 tweet he sent congratulating his daughter for making Salve Regina University’s softball squad drew obscene responses.

In a March 1 post at his personal blog, Schilling shared images of several offensive tweets and railed against those he claimed were responsible. In his WEEI appearance, Schilling vowed to continue his crusade against the cyber bullies, but did not comment on pressing criminal charges.

“This is not over by any stretch, no,’’ Schilling told Dennis and Callahan.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox Curt Schilling
