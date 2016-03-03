Morning Sports Update: ESPN ‘addressing’ Curt Schilling’s comments on Hillary Clinton

Good morning, sports fans

Curt Schilling acknowledges the cheers of the crowd as he walks in from leftfield in 2014.
Curt Schilling acknowledges the cheers of the crowd as he walks in from leftfield in 2014. –Jim Davis/The Boston Globe
By
March 3, 2016

The Deflategate appeal returns to court, the Celtics pick up a 116-93 win over the Trail Blazers, the Red Sox fall to the Twins, 7-4, in their Grapefruit League opener, and ESPN will address Curt Schilling’s comment about the presidential candidates.

ESPN ‘addressing’ Curt Schilling’s comments on Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump: “ESPN baseball analyst Curt Schilling appeared to violate the network’s guidelines when he told a radio station that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton should be ‘buried under a jail.’’’ (CNN.com)

Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas: ‘Teams, players, the NBA — they still don’t respect us’: “Teams, players, the NBA — they still don’t respect us. And we know that,’’ said Thomas. “We go into every game with a chip on our shoulder knowing that we have to earn the respect, and we have to earn what we get, and take what’s ours.’’ (ESPN.com)

John Farrell praises Henry Owens’s ‘poise’ in Red Sox’ Grapefruit opener loss to the Twins:

The Deflategate case returns to court Thursday: “Deflategate is not over, and if everything goes as anticipated, it won’t be over for a while.’’ (Boston.com)

Patriots release tight end Scott Chandler, wide receiver Brandon LaFell: “The Patriots are parting ways with two veteran pass catchers, Scott Chandler and Brandon LaFell.’’ (Boston.com)

Brandon LaFell writes thank you note following release from Patriots: “First I want to thank the Kraft family and Bill for giving me the opportunity to play for a first class organization,’’ the 29-year-old receiver wrote.’’ (Boston.com)

Celtics reportedly attempted to trade for Bulls’ Jimmy Butler at the deadline: “It’s been said Chicago’s Jimmy Butler would be a good fit here, and multiple sources told us the Celts made a strong move for the 6-foot-7 wing.’’ (The Boston Herald)

TOPICS: Boston Celtics Boston Red Sox Curt Schilling
