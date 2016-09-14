The Red Sox just released their complete 2017 schedule

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Red Sox are right in the thick of a pennant race for the first time in three years, with Dustin Pedroia turning in a career year at 33, Mookie Betts breaking out as an MVP candidate, Rick Porcello and David Price anchoring the rotation, and David Ortiz turning in a swansong for the record books.

But for some, the excitement of Red Sox baseball never ceases – those looking to see Drew Pomeranz to pitch a full season in Boston and Yoan Moncada and Andrew Benintendi play out their rookie seasons alongside a healthy Blake Swihart may already be looking forward.

Fortunately for the latter camp, Major League Baseball released the 2017 schedule Wednesday afternoon:

OK here's the full 2017 Red Sox version, now with road and home games. pic.twitter.com/NdcliGJKBN — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) September 14, 2016

Some games immediately stick out: the opening set at home against the Pirates, Memorial Day on the road against the White Sox, a home/road reversal of this year’s July 4th matchup with the Rangers, and a homestand featuring back-to-back series against Jacoby Ellsbury’s Yankees and Jon Lester’s Cubs.

You can get more details on the MLB’s complete 2017 schedule on RedSox.com.