The Red Sox just released their complete 2017 schedule
Yearning for the days when Moncada is mashing instead of missing? The Sox have you covered.
The Red Sox are right in the thick of a pennant race for the first time in three years, with Dustin Pedroia turning in a career year at 33, Mookie Betts breaking out as an MVP candidate, Rick Porcello and David Price anchoring the rotation, and David Ortiz turning in a swansong for the record books.
But for some, the excitement of Red Sox baseball never ceases – those looking to see Drew Pomeranz to pitch a full season in Boston and Yoan Moncada and Andrew Benintendi play out their rookie seasons alongside a healthy Blake Swihart may already be looking forward.
Fortunately for the latter camp, Major League Baseball released the 2017 schedule Wednesday afternoon:
OK here's the full 2017 Red Sox version, now with road and home games. pic.twitter.com/NdcliGJKBN
— Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) September 14, 2016
Some games immediately stick out: the opening set at home against the Pirates, Memorial Day on the road against the White Sox, a home/road reversal of this year’s July 4th matchup with the Rangers, and a homestand featuring back-to-back series against Jacoby Ellsbury’s Yankees and Jon Lester’s Cubs.
You can get more details on the MLB’s complete 2017 schedule on RedSox.com.