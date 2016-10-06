Kevin Millar on his odd path to Boston and the Red Sox’ playoff chances

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

As the Red Sox head back into the postseason, a member of the famed 2004 World Series team readily admits he didn’t foresee the latest American League East division championship for Boston.

Kevin Millar, a former first baseman, clutch hitter and so-called “idiot,” is now a co-host on Intentional Talk, a television show on MLB Network. In a recent interview prior to the start of the playoffs, Millar discussed the unlikeliness of the 2016 Red Sox, how the current offense compares to the 2003 version and also the strange story of how he ended up in Boston and not Japan.

Back in spring training, did you see the Red Sox winning the division, especially given the parity in the AL East?

Advertisement

You could flip a coin a the start of spring training. And I think that was the biggest thing. The Blue Jays, and the Red Sox and the Rays and the Yankees are going to be better. The Orioles were in that mix. And you’re looking at two last place finishes from the Red Sox. I think the addition of David Price gave people hope with that signing. I don’t think anyone saw Rick Porcello, who has my vote for the American League Cy Young, going 21-4 at that point. But I’ll tell you right now, they have done a great job. And no, I couldn’t tell you that I had the Red Sox winning the east. I really didn’t know who was going to win the east.

Looking at the American League playoff picture, do you see a favorite?

If you’re going to talk about teams, the Rangers and Red Sox are very strong. But in the East, you don’t really have a clear-cut favorite, because the Red Sox played so well down the stretch. They Blue Jays always have questions with starting pitching, their bullpen’s not doing very well right now giving up stuff and the Orioles’ starting staff, I don’t think you can count on that. I think the Red Sox are the most complete team, so if you were to say favorite, I would say yes. They’re playing the best.

Advertisement

Do the 2016 Red Sox compare on offense to the 2003 Red Sox that you were a part of?

Yeah you know what? Our ‘03 team to me was even better than our ‘04 team on offense. And this team has got some dynamic pieces to that offense. Obviously starting off with Mookie Betts and Papi. Pedroia has had a bounce-back year. Hanley Ramirez is that Hanley Ramirez that the Red Sox wanted to see from back in the day. He’s turned himself into a pretty darn good first baseman also. So they really do have some weapons offensively, and that’s not even mentioning Xander Bogaerts and what he’s done offensively. This team is very similar. I still think we had more thunder with the combination of Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz and Nomar Garciaparra. But I’m going to say right now that this team is very good offensively.

The general manager of the Red Sox in those years was Theo Epstein. And you only ended up with the Red Sox through an unorthodox move made by Theo. Could you explain that? And also what’s your impression of him and what his legacy might be given the success he had not only in Boston but not Chicago.

Yeah it really was an odd thing. I was claimed off of waivers from the Marlins. And I’d agreed in principle to go to Japan. You have to clear waivers with all 30 teams for that to happen, and it had never happened in the history of baseball, but Theo Epstein being a first year general manager claimed me off of waivers, thank goodness. We were able to get a deal to stay over here in the States and play for the Boston Red Sox. That was one of the things that Theo had a great knack for doing was that he just brought in a bunch of great baseball guys. It was myself, Todd Walker, David Ortiz, Jeremy Giambi, Billy Mueller, Mark Belhorn the next year. So there was just this knack that he had and he’s very, very smart and very down to earth. One thing about Theo is you can always talk to him as a player. We’re still very close to this day and I’m so happy for all of the success that he’s had. He has a chance to win a World Series with the Cubs and Red Sox which, man, that would be amazing.