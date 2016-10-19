5 candidates to be the next Red Sox general manager

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

With the departure of Red Sox general manager Mike Hazen to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the rumored candidates to fill the vacant Boston role are potentially already inside the organization.

Early predictions have featured several possible successors to Hazen. Here are a few of the names who have surfaced in multiple places:

Brian O’Halloran: Currently occupying the role of assistant general manager, O’Halloran would represent the closest promotion from within. He’s occupied his current position since November of 2011, when Hazen was also promoted to the same role. Hired by Theo Epstein in 2002, O’Halloran has also functioned in the role of vice president of baseball operations.

Advertisement

Gus Quattlebaum: An Andover native, Quattlebaum is the director of professional scouting for the Red Sox. He was promoted from assistant director of amateur scouting in 2015 after the arrival of Dombrowski. A onetime player in the Orioles instructional league, Quattlebaum won his first World Series ring as a scout for the Yankees organization in 1999.

Ed Romero: As vice president of international scouting, Romero helped to play a role in the signing of Yoan Moncaada. He joined the Red Sox in 2006, and his father was once a player in Boston.

Amiel Sawdaye: Sawdaye joined the Red Sox in 2002 as an intern, working his way up to his current position as vice president of amateur and international scouting. Before that, he was director of amateur scouting, helping to oversee the drafting of players like Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Blake Swihart. Depending on how the job search for a new Boston general manager ends, Sawdaye is rumored to be on Hazen’s radar to join the Diamondbacks.

Frank Wren: Identified by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale as a “leading candidate” to succeed Hazen (though Ken Rosenthal has subsequently said Wren is “unlikely” to get the job), Wren is one of the more experienced general manager possibilities in the Red Sox organization. He already has over a decade of time working alongside Dombrowski with both the Expos and Marlins. And Wren worked for the Braves for 15 years, serving as general manager from 2007-2014. Wren was hired by the Red Sox in 2015 as a senior vice president of baseball operations.