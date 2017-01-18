Pawtucket Red Sox are talking about a new site for stadium

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The Pawtucket Red Sox have held what owners characterize as initial talks about building a new stadium on Main Street.

The Valley Breeze newspaper first reported Wednesday that team officials were discussing the possibility with the Apex Development Company of putting a stadium on the site of the former Apex department store, just off Interstate 95.

The company issued a statement saying it is in conversations about the site with “a number of interested parties including the Pawtucket Red Sox.”

The PawSox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, say the team’s efforts remain focused on a study, due out as early as next week, on the feasibility of keeping the club in its current home at McCoy Stadium.