Jeff Bagwell wound up being Lou Gorman’s worst nightmare

If Lou Gorman were alive, we’d be giving him a call. We’d be asking the former Red Sox general manager whether he regretted trading Jeff Bagwell to the Astros for reliever Larry Andersen back on Aug. 30, 1990.

Gorman was one of the nicest, most professional people I’ve ever covered as a baseball writer. Many years later, he still said he would have done it again because he needed a closer and Andersen was the best out there, and Bagwell was a good hitter but had shown little power in the Red Sox organization.

Bagwell went on to a Hall of Fame career, which was stamped for Cooperstown on Wednesday, when he received 86.2 percent of the vote to join Tim Raines (86 percent) and Ivan Rodriguez (76 percent) in the Class of 2017.

Bagwell wound up being Gorman’s worst nightmare. This is what happens once in a great while when a GM deals a top prospect. It’s not the first time it’s happened and it won’t be the last.

