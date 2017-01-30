Fernando Abad, Red Sox argue MLB’s 1st arbitration case of year

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 16: Fernando Abad #58 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on September 16, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Abad was 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in 18 games for the Red Sox. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
AP
January 30, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have gone to arbitration with left-hander Fernando Abad, Major League Baseball’s first hearing this year and the team’s first since 2002.

Abad asked arbitrators Robert Herzog, Phillip LaPorte and Dennis Archer for a raise from $1.3 million to $2.7 million, and the team argued during Monday’s session that he should be paid $2 million. A decision is expected Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Abad was 1-6 with a 3.66 ERA last year in 57 relief appearances for Minnesota and Boston, which acquired him on Aug. 1 for right-hander Pat Light. Abad was 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in 18 games for the Red Sox.

He can become a free agent after this season.

Boston’s previous hearing was when pitcher Rolando Arrojo was awarded the team’s $1.9 million offer instead of his $2.8 million request.

Twenty-one other players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 17.

