‘David Ortiz’ predicts the Super Bowl score on SNL’s Weekend Update

Kenan Thompson as retired Red Sox slugger and Weekend Update recurring guest David Ortiz returned to Saturday Night Live last night to talk Super Bowl 51, fried plantains, and endorsements — as he tends to do.

It turns out Big Papi’s Super Bowl tradition isn’t too different than his past routine, at least as previously depicted by SNL.

“It’s going to shock you, man,” Ortiz said. “But actually I do a pretty big lunch.”

Ortiz also shared his own take on the turducken: The mofenguin.

“It’s a mofongo inside a chicken inside a penguin,” he said. “It’s a big mofongo, too. So you’re gonna need a big-ass penguin.”

After plugging his own forthcoming Super Bowl ad (Mana-T, a T-shirt that fat manatees can wear for swimming), Ortiz gave a prediction for the big game, as only he could.

“Patriots: 100 mofongos.”