Morning sports update: Red Sox reportedly sign Carlos Quentin to minor-league deal

The appreciation continues for the Patriots, the list of those not planning on heading to the White House grows, and the Celtics’ winning streak got snapped.

Quentin signs Minors deal with Red Sox: Quentin has not appeared in a Major League game since 2014 while with the Padres. The 34-year-old hit .177 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 50 games for San Diego that season. (Redsox.com)

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend sends loving tribute to ‘my hero’ after Super Bowl win: While Head Coach Bill Belichick stayed away from the spotlight, his girlfriend Linda Holliday got in on the action. She thanked the fans, her family, and most of all, her “hero” Bill after the “best story ever.” (For the Win)

A third Patriot says he will skip a White House visit: The Pro Bowl linebacker Dont’a Hightower became the latest to bow out when he told ESPN on Wednesday: “Been there, done that,” having visited with his championship Alabama team. (Boston.com)

Celtics’ 7-game win streak snapped by Kings: Darren Collison scored 25 points and the Sacramento Kings, playing without suspended All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, snapped the Boston Celtics’ seven-game winning streak with a 108-92 victory Wednesday night. (Boston.com)

How will Bill Belichick spend weekend after Super Bowl? Playing golf at Pebble Beach: Belichick is paired with Ricky Barnes, whose dad Bruce was a punter for the Patriots in the 1970s. (WEEI)

Pebble celeb handicaps: Jake Owen 3, Timberlake 4, Peyton/Rodgers 7, Gretzky 10, Wahlberg/Bill Murray 14, Condi Rice/Berman/Belichick 16. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) February 8, 2017

Galynn Brady’s fight goes on after Super Bowl euphoria: “The Super Bowl was an unbelievable deal,” Tom Brady Sr. said. “It was so exhilarating, but we’re back to reality. We’re back to where we were a week ago trying to deal with this stuff. Look, by no means is Galynn’s condition damper on anything, it just is what it is. We’re keeping the faith. We’re going to beat this thing.” (Boston Herald)