Xander Bogaerts and Hanley Ramirez among Red Sox representatives in World Baseball Classic

With the World Baseball Classic rapidly approaching, the Red Sox officially have an idea of who will represent the organization in the international tournament.

The Classic, last played in 2013, is scheduled to run from March 6-22. For the Red Sox, several major league players as well as a few minor leaguers will potentially take the field. Several pitchers are listed as part of a team’s designated pitcher pool, which means that they could potentially be called if needed.

Here’s the list of Red Sox players currently involved:

Red Sox players

Fernando Abad : Dominican Republic (designated pitcher pool)

: Dominican Republic (designated pitcher pool) Xander Bogaerts : Netherlands

: Netherlands Hanley Ramirez : Dominican Republic

: Dominican Republic Eduardo Rodriguez: Venezuela (designated pitcher pool)

Red Sox minor leaguers

Ryan Duber : Netherlands (designated pitcher pool)

: Netherlands (designated pitcher pool) Daniel McGrath : Australia (designated pitcher pool)

: Australia (designated pitcher pool) Mike Meyers: Israel