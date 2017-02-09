Xander Bogaerts and Hanley Ramirez among Red Sox representatives in World Baseball Classic
The tournament begins in less than a month.
With the World Baseball Classic rapidly approaching, the Red Sox officially have an idea of who will represent the organization in the international tournament.
The Classic, last played in 2013, is scheduled to run from March 6-22. For the Red Sox, several major league players as well as a few minor leaguers will potentially take the field. Several pitchers are listed as part of a team’s designated pitcher pool, which means that they could potentially be called if needed.
Here’s the list of Red Sox players currently involved:
Red Sox players
- Fernando Abad: Dominican Republic (designated pitcher pool)
- Xander Bogaerts: Netherlands
- Hanley Ramirez: Dominican Republic
- Eduardo Rodriguez: Venezuela (designated pitcher pool)
Red Sox minor leaguers
- Ryan Duber: Netherlands (designated pitcher pool)
- Daniel McGrath: Australia (designated pitcher pool)
- Mike Meyers: Israel
Advertisement