Five early (but never premature) predictions for the 2017 Red Sox

Andrew Benintendi will be a no-brainer choice for AL Rookie of the Year. I’m trying to temper expectations, to remind myself that some crafty pitcher will find a hole in his swing that pitchers will seize upon and exploit until he adjusts, that he won’t always make an extraordinarily difficult game look as effortless as he did during his 34-game introduction to the majors last season, when he slashed .295/.359/.476 and played excellent defense. And in trying to temper those expectations, I am doing what he will not – I am failing mightily. Benintendi belongs. He has Fred Lynn’s swing, uncommon poise, and has looked like he has belonged from the moment he arrived. He might not hit for much power right away – I’d set the over/under on homers at a dozen – but he is fully capable of hitting .300 now and being a consistent contributor to another potent Red Sox lineup. He’s as can’t-miss as can’t-miss gets.

David Ortiz will not come out of retirement. But you better believe we’re going to keep asking, just in case. The Red Sox still have a terrific lineup even as they adjust to post-Papi life. Mookie Betts is an MVP candidate – a front-runner, even — and there’s plenty of quality depth in the lineup from Dustin Pedroia at the top to Jackie Bradley Jr. near the bottom. They’ll score plenty. But without Ortiz, the charismatic, clutch fulcrum of that lineup for so long, they won’t score as many as they did a year ago, when they scored 878 runs, 101 more than the runner-up Indians. Man, it’s going to be weird not having him around.