9 reasons to fall in love with the 2017 Red Sox

Snow may be on the ground in Boston, but baseball season has begun in Florida. Spring Training is underway for the 2017 Red Sox in Fort Myers. Exactly what the team will accomplish in the new season is unknown, but expectations are high.

Regardless of the identity that the 2017 team ultimately establishes, it will, at least initially, be defined by who isn’t a part of it. The retirement of David Ortiz leaves an enormous hole in the middle of the lineup and the clubhouse. After a return to the postseason in 2016, the Sox will look to the continued maturation of young talent, plus a few offseason additions to succeed this season.

Even without the team’s defining player since 2003, there are plenty of reasons to love the 2017 Red Sox:

The future is now: For the last several years, the Red Sox have featured a fluctuating mix of veterans and young players just beginning to break through. Now, the dynamic has shifted. The young talent emerged in 2016, with Mookie Betts vaulting into the MVP discussion. Looking ahead, the loss of Ortiz is eased by the knowledge that a talented young corps is only beginning to tap into its potential.

Chris Sale: Obviously, the high-profile addition of Sale has been thoroughly discussed and dissected since the December trade. Yet, Red Sox fans haven’t even scratched the surface on getting to know the lanky lefty. The early reports from spring training are positive; and The Condor is likely to be a hit with the Fenway Faithful.

The rest of the rotation: The addition of another marquee pitcher in Sale has taken the spotlight off of some of the other members of the Red Sox’ rotation. David Price is projected to bounce back after an unsatisfying first season in Boston. In Rick Porcello, the Red Sox have the defending Cy Young Award winner. A rotation that was a point of concern in 2016 could be a strength in 2017.

Andrew Benintendi: After being warned that he might be part of the Sale trade, Red Sox executives refused to trade the young outfielder. The 22-year-old flashed his ability in an exciting debut in 2016. In 2017, he could be a breakout player to watch at the plate and in the field.

Outfield defense: Speaking of Benintendi, the possibility of him consistently starting in the outfield alongside Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts should have Red Sox fans salivating. The impressive defense of Bradley has become an expected phenomenon. Betts, meanwhile, casually displays his own feats of staggering athleticism. Benintendi, as mentioned, is only beginning to realize the extent of his potential:

Rafael Devers: Like Benintendi, the 20-year-old Devers was rumored to be a deal-breaker in the Sale trade. As was also the case with his outfield counterpart, Devers was ultimately not traded. Blessed with enormous natural talent, the infield prospect takes over the mantle of prospect who is waiting in the wings. How long he waits is a tantalizing timeline for fans to monitor.

Bullpen reversal: Mired in injury problems and on-field struggles, the 2016 Boston bullpen was a source of anxiety. In the new year, it could become a comforting sight. Carson Smith, recovering from Tommy John surgery, is projected to eventually make his return. On top of that, the addition of Tyler Thornburg helps to bolster one of the league’s hardest throwing collection of relievers.

The possibility of a Pablo Sandoval comeback: After popping up a few times in the offseason showing a slimmer frame, Sandoval has the potential to mount a John Lackey-style comeback after initially appearing to be a failed free-agent pickup. He showed up to camp early, but manager John Farrell is pushing him to earn the job at third base. Fans disregard “Panda” at their own risk in 2017.

Hanley Ramirez crushing home runs against the Yankees: This never doesn’t feel good.