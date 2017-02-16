David Ortiz responds to Hanley Ramirez’s comeback comment

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

David Ortiz is not reporting to spring training in 2017, but he remains one of the most mentioned names among Red Sox fans — and players — at the moment. Most mentions relate to the same question.

Will he be back?

On Thursday morning, Ortiz reiterated his standing answer.

Nope.

When asked about his former teammate on Thursday in Fort Myers, Hanley Ramirez relayed a possible explanation for a possible return:

Hanley on @davidortiz – "told me if he tries to come back, I'm one of the reasons he'Il come back. Because we miss each other." #redsox #wbz pic.twitter.com/GSLWD7OKiV — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 16, 2017

Ortiz, who is an active personality on social media, saw the quote.

He responded to it 16 minutes later:

@RochieWBZ yes bro my boy is so right😊.

But lm not playing baseball anymore 🙂 — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) February 16, 2017

Ortiz previously joked about a return following the Red Sox’ trade for starting pitcher Chris Sale in December. That said, he has not let slip any serious intention of making a comeback.