David Ortiz responds to Hanley Ramirez’s comeback comment

"My bro is so right."

David Ortiz and Hanley Ramirez during the 2016 season.
David Ortiz and Hanley Ramirez during the 2016 season. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
11:54 AM

David Ortiz is not reporting to spring training in 2017, but he remains one of the most mentioned names among Red Sox fans — and players — at the moment. Most mentions relate to the same question.

Will he be back?

On Thursday morning, Ortiz reiterated his standing answer.

Nope.

When asked about his former teammate on Thursday in Fort Myers, Hanley Ramirez relayed a possible explanation for a possible return:

Ortiz, who is an active personality on social media, saw the quote.

He responded to it 16 minutes later:

Ortiz previously joked about a return following the Red Sox’ trade for starting pitcher Chris Sale in December. That said, he has not let slip any serious intention of making a comeback.

