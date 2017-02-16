Hanley Ramirez doing his best to fill void left by David Ortiz

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hanley Ramirez arrived at JetBlue Park Thursday morning wearing a white David Ortiz T-shirt. He then dropped his equipment bag in front of the two lockers Ortiz once occupied in the clubhouse. That space is his now.

The symbolism was hard to ignore. Ramirez is one of the Red Sox players being counted on to help replace Ortiz’s production on the field and leadership off it.

During a 20-minute press conference that was equal parts passionate, thoughtful, and humorous, Ramirez made several references about his desire for Ortiz to come out of retirement.

