Hanley Ramirez doing his best to fill void left by David Ortiz
“David’s not coming back ... You got that, Sox Nation?”
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hanley Ramirez arrived at JetBlue Park Thursday morning wearing a white David Ortiz T-shirt. He then dropped his equipment bag in front of the two lockers Ortiz once occupied in the clubhouse. That space is his now.
The symbolism was hard to ignore. Ramirez is one of the Red Sox players being counted on to help replace Ortiz’s production on the field and leadership off it.
During a 20-minute press conference that was equal parts passionate, thoughtful, and humorous, Ramirez made several references about his desire for Ortiz to come out of retirement.
