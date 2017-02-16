Postcard from Fort Myers: It’s report day

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Growing up as a baseball fan, I always imagined that “report day” in spring training was something like showing up for the Army. The Red Sox manager would stand at the ballpark with a clipboard and check off Carlton Fisk’s name when he walked in. Presumably Jim Rice would be waiting next.

Once I became a baseball writer, I learned it’s nothing like that. The player need only inform the team he has arrived in town to officially “report.” Then he shows up at the park for a physical and that is that.

For Red Sox position players, today is report day and it will be a bit anticlimactic. In previous years, today was the day David Ortiz would arrive and the television cameras would record him walking into the clubhouse and giving everybody a smile.

Advertisement

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.