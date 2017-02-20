Mitch Moreland isn’t thinking about replacing Ortiz’s production

By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
4:10 PM

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Mitch Moreland takes batting practice Friday in Fort Myers, Florida. —Barry Chin / The Boston Globe

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Moreland knows he’s likely the only new player in Boston’s lineup since David Ortiz retired at the end of last season.

He’s just not listening to those who say he needs to replace Big Papi’s lofty production.

“I try not to hear it because there’s no replacing that guy,” said the 31-year-old first baseman, who signed a $5.5-million, 1-year deal with the Red Sox during the offseason.

“I think it’s going to be more of a team effort,” he said. “Obviously we picked up two big arms as well, and it’s a very balanced club.”

Advertisement

After playing his first 6½ seasons in the majors with the Texas Rangers, Moreland is with a new organization for the first time in his career. So far, he said, the move has been smooth.

“They welcomed me from Day One,” he said. “Handshakes and hugs right off the bat. It’s going to be a lot of fun. You can see why they had so much success last year.”

Coming off a subpar 2016 with a .233 batting average, 22 homers and 60 RBIs, Moreland tested free agency. He wanted to go to a team that had a good chance at competing for a championship — like he felt with the Rangers.

“Something that was at the top of my list as a player,” he said. “If I was going to be on a team, I wanted a team that had a chance to win. It makes it that much more fun to come to the park every day when something’s on the line and you’re fighting for a chance to play in the playoffs, fighting to win the division and fighting to win a World Series.”

A first-time Gold Glove winner last season, Moreland knows the defending AL East champion Red Sox wanted his defensive skills at first to allow Hanley Ramirez to shift to Ortiz’s vacated DH spot.

Advertisement

“It gives you a little more confidence,” Moreland said. “I take pride in that. That’s going to be my main goal, to go out and show what they saw.”

A left-handed batter like Ortiz, Moreland knows some people will expect him to fill the void offensively because of which side of the plate he bats from.

“I think it’ll be a group effort picking up what will be missing,” he said. “There’s no replacing that guy.”

Manager John Farrell also said the club needs to move on from Ortiz so Moreland and everyone else can relax and focus on their own game.

“David’s effect on the lineup was felt by a number of people. We know opponents would game plan for David,” Farrell said. “I think it’s important for our guys — as we put David out of our mind, in a good way — that it’s still a focus on what their strengths are in the strike zone.”

The transition may be easy for Moreland so far, but one thing has certainly changed: spending spring training in Florida instead of Arizona.

“Fishing’s a lot different than Arizona so that’s nice,” he said.

NOTES: “We’re getting a firsthand look to why he’s been so successful and an elite pitcher,” Farrell said after left-hander Chris Sale pitched batting practice. The Red Sox acquired Sale from the Chicago White Sox in an offseason trade for four prospects. They also acquired right-handed, hard-throwing setup man Tyler Thornburg from Milwaukee. . Farrell said righty Steven Wright, who missed the final two months of the season with a shoulder injury, “was unrestricted in his throwing.” . The Red Sox will have a shorter workout Tuesday with the players association set to talk to the team and the organization’s annual charity golf tournament in the afternoon.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins (15) and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis (23) battle for position under the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. The Kings won 105-99. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
NBA
Welcome to NBA trade season, already underway in earnest February 20, 2017 | 3:40 PM
DeMarcus Cousins is with the Kings no more.
Sports Q
Should the Celtics have traded for DeMarcus Cousins? February 20, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Sports News
High-profile gymnasts come forward to claim abuse by doctor February 20, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Lots of points, lots of dunks, but not a lot of All-Star defense February 20, 2017 | 2:40 AM
Politics
How often have athletes snubbed the White House? February 20, 2017 | 2:10 AM
College Sports
UNC Charlotte quarterback arrested on rape charges February 20, 2017 | 1:07 AM
Boston Bruins
Marchand's overtime goal helps Bruins beat Sharks 2-1 February 20, 2017 | 12:27 AM
Danilo Gallinari.
Boston Celtics
Does Danilo Gallinari make sense as a trade target for Celtics? February 19, 2017 | 5:46 PM
Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker.
Boston Celtics
Celtics have reportedly shown 'deep interest' in trading for P.J. Tucker February 19, 2017 | 4:20 PM
09/12/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he leans on a team trainer while stretching on the field before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season MLB baseball gamut Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: metro topic: Red Sox-Orioles
David Ortiz
David Ortiz lying on beach: 'This is my spring training' February 19, 2017 | 3:32 PM
New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones (24) warms up during an NFL football team practice, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots
Cyrus Jones: 'I was part of the team, but I didn't feel a part of it.' February 19, 2017 | 2:51 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas shoots next to Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) during the first quarter in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Can Isaiah Thomas dunk? A brief investigation February 19, 2017 | 12:52 PM
Paul Pierce at the dunk contest
NBA
Paul Pierce does not help his old man reputation February 19, 2017 | 11:18 AM
NBA
Takes a village: 'Greek Freak' got many assists growing up February 19, 2017 | 9:52 AM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates a score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Sports Q
Who is the best shooter in NBA history? February 19, 2017 | 8:58 AM
College Sports
No. 1 UConn escapes Tulane with 101st straight win February 18, 2017 | 10:22 PM
NBA
LeBron James is talking a good game, and still playing a great one February 18, 2017 | 6:29 PM
Philadelphia Phillies' Clay Buchholz throws to first base during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.
MLB
Clay Buchholz 'energized' by trade as he joins Phillies rotation February 18, 2017 | 4:30 PM
Jimmy Garappolo
New England Patriots
The case for and against trading Jimmy Garoppolo February 18, 2017 | 1:59 PM
NFL
New chapter for Vikings stadium awaits after suite dustup February 18, 2017 | 9:15 AM
NFL
Darrelle Revis due in court Thursday on fight claims February 18, 2017 | 7:25 AM
NBA
NBA warns Texas over proposed 'bathroom bill' February 18, 2017 | 1:34 AM
Brian Daboll.
New England Patriots
Patriots tight ends coach is leaving for Alabama, report says February 18, 2017 | 12:30 AM
Sports News
Former pro wrestler George 'The Animal' Steele dies at 79 February 17, 2017 | 11:14 PM
Foxborough-01/11/2017- The Patriots held practice at the practice field at Gillette Stadium. Michael Floyd carries the ball during warmups. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe
New England Patriots
Michael Floyd pleads guilty, gets 24 days in jail February 17, 2017 | 11:10 PM
New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis enters the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts Building en route to City Court with his lawyer, Blaine Jones, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. According to a docket sheet filed Thursday night, Revis is facing two counts of aggravated assault, along with charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats - a misdemeanor - after a fight early Sunday. (John Heller/Post-Gazette via AP)
NFL
Darrelle Revis turns self in following fight claims February 17, 2017 | 9:40 PM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) celebrates against the Heat on Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is a full-fledged All-Star February 17, 2017 | 9:30 PM
18skiresorts - A skier descends the Tramway trail at Cannon Mountain in Franconia Notch, N.H., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Paul Hayes for the Boston Globe)
Skiing
Northern New England gets buried in snow, and skiers love it February 17, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Super Bowl LI
Matt Damon narrating Super Bowl fan reactions. Need we say more? February 17, 2017 | 8:51 PM
MLB
Nationals' Daniel Murphy on Tebow's batting: 'The power is real' February 17, 2017 | 4:30 PM