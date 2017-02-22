Red Sox are retiring Carmine for a new analytics system

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Carmine’s time as the sometimes infamous information center of the Red Sox — caricatured on occasion as a sort of HAL 9000 run amok — is coming to an end.

But the development is far from a sign that the Red Sox are pulling the plug on their analytics department. To the contrary, the planned transition between Opening Day of this year and late 2018 from Carmine to Beacon — a new information technology backbone — reflects an acknowledgment by the team of its growing technology needs at a time when baseball is amid a game-changing data explosion. It was time for the Red Sox to overhaul their more than decade-old system.

Carmine — mischaracterized and pilloried as some sort of technological terror that removed the human element from decision-making on Yawkey Way — is really just a database that houses all the information (statistical, scouting, medical, financial, psychological, video) that factor into player personnel decisions.

