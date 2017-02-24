Derek Jeter loves watching this Red Sox player play

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Apparently Red Sox fans aren’t the only ones who appreciate Mookie Betts.

According to an NJ.com report, when none other than Yankee great Derek Jeter was asked this week who he likes to watch play the game, his response was the 24-year-old Red Sox outfielder.

Yankees pitching prospect Justus Sheffield asked Jeter the question Tuesday at a dinner in Tampa following the club’s Captain’s Camp.

Per the report:

“I asked (Jeter) who did he like if he was watching right now and he said he just likes guys that play the game hard,” Sheffield said Wednesday before the Yankees rain-shortened spring training workout. “He mentioned watching Mookie Betts. He loves watching Mookie Betts play. Then he said, ‘Anyone who goes and plays the game hard.'”

Betts, the AL MVP runner-up, hit .318 with 31 homers, 113 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases last season.

So yeah, he’s pretty fun to watch.