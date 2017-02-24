Watch Hanley Ramirez and Joe Kelly make basketball look easy

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Perhaps the real reason the Celtics didn’t make a blockbuster trade on Friday is because Danny Ainge knows he has secret talent right in Boston.

With the Red Sox, that is.

After defeating Northeastern in an afternoon exhibition game on Thursday, the Sox visited pitcher Chris Sale’s alma matter, Florida Gulf Coast University, to watch FGCU men’s basketball take on Stetson.

First baseman Hanley Ramirez posted two videos to Instagram documenting the team’s pre-game activities, which included his own “nothing but net” half-court bucket.

Nothing but net Had to beat #joekelly and @stephencurry30 from #waydowntown #halfcourtshot #redsoxnation @nba #preseason fun @redsox #toptenplays @sportscenter #eltrece A post shared by Se Feliz No Perfecto (@hanleyramirez13) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

Ramirez isn’t the only one with the hidden skills, however, as pitcher Joe Kelly drilled a one-handed full-court heave just moments before.

Think he Joekelly should have played in @nba #currywiththeshot boy!!! @davidprice14 I got #100 on Kelly @mlb @redsox #fullcourtshot #nba @sportcenter #topten A post shared by Se Feliz No Perfecto (@hanleyramirez13) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Sale might not boast the long ball, but the pitcher showed that he, too, has a few basketball tricks up his sleeve.

Sometimes @FGCU_Baseball product and @RedSox ace Chris Sale just wants to help #DunkCity live up to its nickname ¯_(ツ)_/¯ Cred: @tessamort pic.twitter.com/00C4UL9CZi — FGCU Men's Hoops (@FGCU_MBB) February 24, 2017