Morning sports update: Rusney Castillo called out for ‘disappointing’ effort in exhibition

With no changes to their roster, the Celtics are set to face the Toronto Raptors in their first game after the All-Star break, while the Red Sox are in action against the New York Mets for their second spring contest.

Rusney Castillo does not get his exhibition season off on right foot: With one out in the third inning, and Marco Hernandez on first base, Castillo grounded to Northeastern shortstop Max Burt. The righty hitter clearly was not aware of how many outs there were, because he barely jogged down the first base line, allowing for an easy 6-4-3 double play for the Huskies. (WEEI)

Danny Ainge OK with Celtics standing pat at trade deadline: “We’ve been winning a lot of games with everybody contributing, players 10 to 15 contributing to our wins. So we like the depth of the team. We like the youth of our team. We like the energy and enthusiasm of our team, and I’m very anxious and excited to watch them the second half of the year.” (ESPN)

Danny Ainge speaks with the media about the decision to not make any trades at the deadline. pic.twitter.com/lLpXxFqn6y — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 24, 2017

Bruins blast Kings 4-1, continue strong start for Cassidy: Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored their 26th goals of the season, and the Bruins improved to 5-1-0 under Cassidy with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. (Boston.com)

Moreland, Travis homer to lead Red Sox past Northeastern 9-6 in opener: Mitch Moreland and Sam Travis hit three-run homers and left-hander Brian Johnson started and pitched two scoreless innings to help the Red Sox win their spring training opener, 9-6, over Northeastern University on Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla. (CSNNE)

Trade deadline is a letdown for Celtics fans, but March Madness will not be: The Celtics have a hugely likable and fun team that currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference and owns—again—the potential No. 1 pick this year as well as Brooklyn’s No. 1 next year. (Boston.com)

Draymond Green mocked Paul Pierce because he’s ‘chasing that farewell tour’: He shouted, “Chasing that farewell tour. They don’t love you like that,” at Pierce. Green then took it to the next step by bringing up Kobe Bryant, Pierce’s adversary when he was a member of the Boston Celtics. “You thought you was Kobe.” (SB Nation)