Morning sports update: Rusney Castillo called out for ‘disappointing’ effort in exhibition

Red Sox's Rusney Castillo fields a ball during a spring training workout in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
Red Sox's Rusney Castillo fields a ball during a spring training workout in Fort Myers, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. –AP Photo/David Goldman
By
9:09 AM

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

With no changes to their roster, the Celtics are set to face the Toronto Raptors in their first game after the All-Star break, while the Red Sox are in action against the New York Mets for their second spring contest.

Rusney Castillo does not get his exhibition season off on right foot: With one out in the third inning, and Marco Hernandez on first base, Castillo grounded to Northeastern shortstop Max Burt. The righty hitter clearly was not aware of how many outs there were, because he barely jogged down the first base line, allowing for an easy 6-4-3 double play for the Huskies. (WEEI)

Advertisement

Danny Ainge OK with Celtics standing pat at trade deadline: “We’ve been winning a lot of games with everybody contributing, players 10 to 15 contributing to our wins. So we like the depth of the team. We like the youth of our team. We like the energy and enthusiasm of our team, and I’m very anxious and excited to watch them the second half of the year.” (ESPN)

Bruins blast Kings 4-1, continue strong start for Cassidy: Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored their 26th goals of the season, and the Bruins improved to 5-1-0 under Cassidy with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. (Boston.com)

Moreland, Travis homer to lead Red Sox past Northeastern 9-6 in opener: Mitch Moreland and Sam Travis hit three-run homers and left-hander Brian Johnson started and pitched two scoreless innings to help the Red Sox win their spring training opener, 9-6, over Northeastern University on Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla. (CSNNE)

Trade deadline is a letdown for Celtics fans, but March Madness will not be: The Celtics have a hugely likable and fun team that currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference and owns—again—the potential No. 1 pick this year as well as Brooklyn’s No. 1 next year. (Boston.com)

Advertisement

Draymond Green mocked Paul Pierce because he’s ‘chasing that farewell tour’: He shouted, “Chasing that farewell tour. They don’t love you like that,” at Pierce. Green then took it to the next step by bringing up Kobe Bryant, Pierce’s adversary when he was a member of the Boston Celtics. “You thought you was Kobe.” (SB Nation)

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Did Danny Ainge get it right at the trade deadline?
Sports Q
Are you satisfied with how the trade deadline went for the Celtics? February 24, 2017 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs onto the field before the team's NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. A new book and a movie are in the works about Brady and the suspension he overcame to earn an unprecedented fifth Super Bowl ring.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: The Movie? Fans divided and foes say they'll pass February 24, 2017 | 4:37 AM
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis, right, falls as he tries to pass the puck while under pressure from Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Boston Bruins
Bruins blast Kings 4-1, continue strong start for Cassidy February 24, 2017 | 2:17 AM
Olympics
2024: A tale of two cities and an uncertain Olympic future February 23, 2017 | 9:40 PM
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) works against Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The Knicks defeated the Pacers 109-103. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
NBA
The big names stay put on NBA trade-deadline day February 23, 2017 | 7:14 PM
Tom Brady skiing
New England Patriots
Tom Brady responds to David Beckham, claims ownership of ski crash February 23, 2017 | 5:48 PM
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder steals the ball from Indiana Pacers forward Paul George late in the second half.
Boston Celtics
Trade deadline is a letdown for Celtics fans, but March Madness will not be February 23, 2017 | 4:53 PM
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.
Boston Celtics
Celtics stand pat at NBA trade deadline February 23, 2017 | 3:11 PM
NBA
AP Source: Mavericks get Nerlens Noel from 76ers for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson February 23, 2017 | 1:19 PM
Isaiah Thomas drives past Buddy Hield.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas explained his cryptic emoji tweets February 23, 2017 | 1:18 PM
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder steals the ball from Indiana Pacers forward Paul George late in the second half.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics are reportedly willing to trade their Nets pick for Paul George February 23, 2017 | 1:10 PM
GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots walks away from Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after shaking hands following the NFL game at Lambeau Field on November 30, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Patriots 26-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Even Aaron Rodgers thinks Tom Brady is the GOAT February 23, 2017 | 12:44 PM
Aly Raisman swimsuit Sports Illustrated
Olympics
Raisman on her SI Swimsuit photoshoot: 'A couple of years ago I wouldn’t have had the confidence' February 23, 2017 | 11:29 AM
Tom Brady skiing
New England Patriots
Patriots fans are not going to like Tom Brady's recent skiing video February 23, 2017 | 11:17 AM
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.
Boston Celtics
Decision time is fast approaching for Celtics February 23, 2017 | 9:06 AM
Houston, TX Feb. 5 2017: Patriots heqad coach Bill Belichick is all smiles as he pumps his fist on the podium. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb 5. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: various topic: Super Bowl
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick reportedly wants to outlast Tom Brady February 23, 2017 | 8:47 AM
Do you want to see Jimmy Butler or Paul George in Boston?
Sports Q
Debate: What's your ideal outcome for the Celtics at the trading deadline? February 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Anaheim Ducks right wing Ondrej Kase, center, of the Czech Republic, celebrates a goal by defenseman Josh Manson as Boston Bruins left wing Peter Cehlarik, left, of Slovakia, and defenseman Adam McQuaid react during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif.
Boston Bruins
Rakell gets 2 goals, Ducks snap Bruins' streak with 5-3 win February 23, 2017 | 2:24 AM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots celebrate during the Super Bowl victory parade on February 7, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl 51. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett asks critics if they would be willing to take a pay cut February 22, 2017 | 8:31 PM
US Meryl Davis and US Charlie White perform in the Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 16, 2014. AFP PHOTO / DAMIEN MEYERDAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images
Olympics
Ice dance champions Davis-White skipping 2018 Olympics February 22, 2017 | 8:20 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Boston Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas was at it again on Twitter February 22, 2017 | 5:49 PM
President of the Hungarian Olympic Committee Zsolt Borkai, left, and Head of the bid of Budapest for hosting the 2024 Summer Olympic Games Balazs Furjes attend a session of the General Assembly of the City of Budapest in the town hall in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)
Olympics
Budapest to withdraw bid to host 2024 Summer Olympics February 22, 2017 | 4:00 PM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/14/2017 - Boston Red Sox pitchers David Price, Rick Porcello, and Chris Sale end their workout with a run. Red Sox Spring Training. Day Two. Pitchers and catchers first workout at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 14Res Sox, LOID: 8.3.1634172896.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox hope to be carried by Sale, Porcello, and Price February 22, 2017 | 3:58 PM
Team USA celebrates its miracle.
Olympics
For Boston, the 'Miracle on Ice' has always been a proud story of local heroes February 22, 2017 | 3:52 PM
Zack Scott is the Red Sox' vice president for baseball research and development.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox are retiring Carmine for a new analytics system February 22, 2017 | 2:43 PM
Danny Ainge could potentially pull a blockbuster trade.
Boston Celtics
Adrian Wojnarowski's latest trade rumor could be good news for the Celtics February 22, 2017 | 2:34 PM
Jimmy Butler is a terrific two-way player, but the Celtics would have to pay a steep -- perhaps too-steep -- price to acquire him.
Boston Celtics
The case against a Celtics blockbuster trade February 22, 2017 | 2:28 PM
New England Patriots
Look at Tom Brady's 'Suspect Board' in case of his missing jersey February 22, 2017 | 2:20 PM
Kevin Garnett only played for the Celtics for five years, but they were among the more memorable in team history. Garnett's arrival completed the second Big 3 and led to a championship and another Finals berth two seasons later.
NBA
Here’s a story about how Kevin Garnett improved his defense after studying Beyoncé February 22, 2017 | 2:14 PM
The Celtics assembled a new “Big Three’’ with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen, and won the 2008 NBA Finals over the Lakers in 6 games.
Boston Celtics
Kevin Garnett explained the magic of the '08 Celtics to Kevin McHale February 22, 2017 | 12:34 PM