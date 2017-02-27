Allen Craig is focusing on the positive

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

It’s almost to the point where you feel sorry for Allen Craig.

His untenable roster situation aside, he’s already been hit by a pitch three times in spring training, including one off his helmet Saturday, but he’s dusted himself off each time. On Sunday, he batted third and DH’d against the Rays.

“I’m fine,” Craig said from his locker in Fort Myers, before the team bus left for Charlotte Sports Park. “I got lucky. It definitely wasn’t fun. It’s part of the game, I guess. I was focusing on trying to drive in a run. It’s a spring training game and you don’t really expect it, but it could have been worse.”

Advertisement

Craig said it was the second time in his career that he had been beaned. It left him a bit angry. Here he is, trying to avoid a serious injury for the first time in about three years, and he takes one off the head. But that’s Craig’s luck these days.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.