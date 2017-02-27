Blake Swihart feeling more comfortable behind the plate

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Unless Sandy Leon or Christian Vazquez suffers a spring training mishap, Blake Swihart will start the season as the primary catcher at Triple A Pawtucket. And that’s probably where he needs to start.

For Swihart, the issue is getting comfortable defensively. After a wasted year in which he was moved to left field and then suffered a season-ending ankle injury in June, Swihart is a full-time catcher again. He scared a few Red Sox officials early in camp when he had trouble throwing the ball back to the pitcher, but he has worked through it.

