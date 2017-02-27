Blake Swihart feeling more comfortable behind the plate
Unless Sandy Leon or Christian Vazquez suffers a spring training mishap, Blake Swihart will start the season as the primary catcher at Triple A Pawtucket. And that’s probably where he needs to start.
For Swihart, the issue is getting comfortable defensively. After a wasted year in which he was moved to left field and then suffered a season-ending ankle injury in June, Swihart is a full-time catcher again. He scared a few Red Sox officials early in camp when he had trouble throwing the ball back to the pitcher, but he has worked through it.
Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.
Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.
Advertisement
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.