Hanley Ramirez nagged by sore shoulder
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Red Sox manager John Farrell said that Hanley Ramirez is still experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder, but it hasn’t reached the point where he’ll have to undergo any tests.
In fact Ramirez is getting ready to leave camp for his WBC duties later this week.
Farrell said Ramirez doesn’t feel it when he hits, but only when he throws, which is why he hasn’t played any first base thus far.
