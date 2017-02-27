Hanley Ramirez nagged by sore shoulder

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Red Sox manager John Farrell said that Hanley Ramirez is still experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder, but it hasn’t reached the point where he’ll have to undergo any tests.

In fact Ramirez is getting ready to leave camp for his WBC duties later this week.

Farrell said Ramirez doesn’t feel it when he hits, but only when he throws, which is why he hasn’t played any first base thus far.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.