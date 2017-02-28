There actually is competition for jobs in Red Sox camp

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

In “Camp Not Much Going On,” the story lines have pretty much taken care of themselves. Pablo Sandoval looks physically fit. Chris Sale is an animal. Rick Porcello and David Price look like elite pitchers. The lineup is set. You can pretty much name the seven bullpen arms right now (Craig Kimbrel, Tyler Thornburg, Matt Barnes, Joe Kelly, Heath Hembree, Robbie Ross Jr., and Fernando Abad).

There’s a 25th roster spot available. Marco Hernandez? Josh Rutledge? OK, minor thing.

There’s one issue looming, however. Just one right now. And it’s a fairly big one.

Who will be the Red Sox’ fourth and fifth starters? There are three candidates for the two spots in All-Stars Steven Wright and Drew Pomeranz, and Eduardo Rodriguez.

