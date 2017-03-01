Mookie Betts wants to be every Red Sox fan’s #SaltBae

Introducing the "Salt Bae" celebration.

By
9:44 AM

Mookie Betts, one of the premier young players on the 2017 Red Sox, has the world of baseball at his fingertips. Apparently that’s also now true of his go-to “Salt Bae” celebration.

As has become a trend on the Red Sox Instagram account, photos of Betts keep popping up showcasing his reaction when he gets on base. The salt sprinkling move has become an early theme for Betts’ spring training:

@mookiebetts breaking out #SaltBae!

A post shared by Red Sox (@redsox) on

The move is an homage to a popular 2017 meme, “Salt Bae”. The original version was from Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, whose accentuated sprinkling technique left a strong impression on the internet.

The original video has more than 12.2 million views:

Ottoman steak 🔪

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on

Betts, for his part, is more than happy to borrow the “Salt Bae” celebration for his own prolific purposes:

#SaltBae all day.

A post shared by Red Sox (@redsox) on

