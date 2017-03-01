Mookie Betts wants to be every Red Sox fan’s #SaltBae

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Mookie Betts, one of the premier young players on the 2017 Red Sox, has the world of baseball at his fingertips. Apparently that’s also now true of his go-to “Salt Bae” celebration.

As has become a trend on the Red Sox Instagram account, photos of Betts keep popping up showcasing his reaction when he gets on base. The salt sprinkling move has become an early theme for Betts’ spring training:

@mookiebetts breaking out #SaltBae! A post shared by Red Sox (@redsox) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

The move is an homage to a popular 2017 meme, “Salt Bae”. The original version was from Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, whose accentuated sprinkling technique left a strong impression on the internet.

The original video has more than 12.2 million views:

Ottoman steak 🔪 A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

Betts, for his part, is more than happy to borrow the “Salt Bae” celebration for his own prolific purposes:

#SaltBae all day. A post shared by Red Sox (@redsox) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:47pm PST