Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale tunes up for spring debut

"I think I was ready on Dec. 7."

Fort Myers, FL - 2/13/2017 - Red Sox Spring Training. Day One. Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale exits the Sox clubhouse as he heads out for a long toss session.
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale exits the Sox clubhouse as he heads out for a long toss session on Day One of Spring Training. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
The Associated Press
AP,
March 1, 2017

Even a spring tuneup for Chris Sale drew a nice crowd.

The Boston newcomer threw a two-inning simulated game Wednesday morning in preparation for his first spring training action, saying “everything is going as planned.”

Sale stayed at camp in Fort Myers, Florida, while the Red Sox traveled to Sarasota to face the Orioles. The lefty ace faced teammates Dan Butler and Steve Selsky, with catcher Sandy Leon behind the plate and fellow pitchers David Price and Steven Wright watching from the third base dugout.

Sale then threw to three additional batters as pitching coach Carl Willis, vice president of pitching development and assistant pitching coach Brian Bannister looked on along with former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield.

“Felt good,” Sale said. “Today was a good work day. Great to pitch on the game mound with no screen. Everything went well.”

Acquired Dec. 6 from the retooling Chicago White Sox for four top prospects, Sale threw 38 pitches. There was some solid contact in the first inning, when Butler lined what would have been a single to center.

“Threw all of my pitches,” Sale said. “In the second inning focusing mostly on fastball/change-up. Those are my feel pitches, so I just wanted to throw those more, just for repetition.'”

Sale is slated to start Monday against Houston in West Palm Beach.

“I think I was ready on Dec. 7,” Sale said. “I’ve been preparing for this, so I’m feeling good.”

The left-hander, who turns 28 on March 30, is part of a rotation that includes reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello and Price, who won the prize in 2012.

“Now we’re starting to playing real baseball and not throwing off the side mounds or simulated games,” Sale said. “I’m excited. It will be fun.”

He has never pitched in the postseason. The Red Sox, swept by Cleveland in the AL Division Series last year, hope to win their fourth World Series title since 2003.

“I have expectations for myself wherever I am or whatever year it is,” Sale said. “I’ve been like that at a young age. I demand a lot of myself at a high level. If I don’t meet those expectations, there’s nobody more upset than I am. For right now, just putting in the work to get to the promised land.”

ORIOLES 12, RED SOX 5

Adam Jones hit two homers and drove in three runs and Orioles starter Dylan Bundy gave up one earned run in two innings.

Boston’s Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer.

