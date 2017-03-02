Red Sox’ David Price dealing with arm soreness

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There’s trouble in Red Sox camp. Lefthander David Price was scratched from his next start because of unusual soreness in his forearm and elbow and may have a serious injury.

Price is waiting for results of an MRI taken on Wednesday. But he has already requested meetings with prominent orthopedic surgeons James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache to get a second opinion.

Those consultations are expected to take place later this week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

