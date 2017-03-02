Unable to reach terms, Red Sox renew Mookie Betts’s contract

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Red Sox announced Thursday that they had reached agreement with 18 pre-arbitration-eligible players on one-year contracts for 2017. However, perhaps more notable was the one exception.

The Sox announced that they renewed the contract of MVP runner-up Mookie Betts, meaning that the team and player did not find common ground on a deal for the coming year, resulting in the team unilaterally determining an appropriate salary.

That said, the Sox ended up giving Betts a one-year deal of $950,000 — the second-highest one-year deal ever for a non-arbitration-eligible player with two-plus years of big league service. The only player to receive more was Mike Trout, who received $1 million from the Angels after he opened his career with back-to-back second-place finishes in AL MVP balloting.

