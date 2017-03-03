Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 Where David Price's second opinion hopefully goes better than the first.

If David Price's elbow continues to be a problem, the burden increases on Chris Sale and Rick Porcello. –Barry Chin/Globe staff

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Be sure to join our Friday chat, during which we’ll discuss the concern about David Price’s elbow, the Patriots’ Jimmy Garoppolo keep-him-or-trade-him situation, the Celtics’ affirming performance against the Cavs, and the usual media matters. Check in below to join the fun. Advertisement

Close Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free. Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis. Thanks for signing up! Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy