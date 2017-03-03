David Price might already be a broken-down mistake for the Red Sox

After one uneven season, he's got an appointment with Dr. James Andrews

Fort Myers, FL - 2/19/2017 - Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (24) throws a live batting practice session. Red Sox Spring Training. Picture Day and workouts. Day Seven at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 20Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.1649046304.
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (24) throws a live batting practice session at Red Sox Spring Training. –Barry Chin/Globe staff
By
5:00 AM

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

COMMENTARY

There may come a point in time when Red Sox fans could, possibly, find some level of regret stemming from Boston’s decision to trade punching-bag pitcher Clay Buchholz to the Philadelphia Phillies during the offseason.

This isn’t it.

That unlikely conclusion might only be reached by still improbable happenstance: Buchholz winning the National League Cy Young Award, for instance, or a new rule stipulating that all baseballs be manufactured with a heavy sheen of Bullfrog sunscreen.

The possibility of the Red Sox losing ace David Price for the 2017 season doesn’t take away from the freedom from the maddening Buchholz.

Advertisement

Still, the pitching-rich Red Sox had reason to worry when manager John Farrell announced on Thursday that Price has been scratched from his spring training start this weekend due to elbow soreness. At the time, the team was awaiting the results of an MRI performed on his left elbow, but Price was already said to be seeking a second opinion from renowned specialist Dr. James Andrews, otherwise known as the guy who may soon be confirming John Henry is shelling out $30 million this season for what could just as soon be characterized as a broken-down mistake.

Nothing good ever comes from a visit with Dr. Andrews. The Red Sox only need to look as far as third baseman Pablo Sandoval, on whom Andrews performed shoulder surgery early last season. Price’s teammate, Carson Smith, is attempting to come back this season from Tommy John surgery a year ago.

What if it’s Price’s turn this time around?

“We’re concerned,” Farrell told reporters Thursday morning in Fort Myers, Fla. “We’re taking every precaution.”

Typically, Farrell treats such moments of impending doom like Lt. Frank Drebin waving his arms in front of an exploding fireworks factory. Nothing to see here.

Advertisement

For him to become seemingly candid about the situation that Price faces can’t be mistaken as a sign of encouragement.

“He’s gone through some soreness in the forearm, elbow area in previous spring trainings,” Farrell said. “But this one’s got a little bit more intensity to it.”

Swell.

Price was 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA and a league-leading 230 innings during his first, mostly-uneven season with the Red Sox, who gave him a seven-year, $217 million contract the previous offseason. The deal included a possible player opt-out after the 2018 season, a possibility that the Red Sox can now probably depend on about as firmly as Tom Bolton stepping in to replace Price on the mound this season. Not after possible, major arm surgery.

Of course, the Red Sox signed Price as the antidote to losing Jon Lester to the Chicago Cubs, finally capping the amount that they were — at that time — willing to give to pitchers over 30 years old. The durable, 33-year-old Lester will collect a third World Series ring next month when the Cubs begin their season at Wrigley Field. Price will turn 32 in August.

Guess they showed us then.

“You’re concerned anytime any of your pitchers have a sore elbow,” Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “To what extent, at this point, we’ll have to wait until the doctors see him. But you never like to see a guy step down, no matter what, as far as missing any time is concerned.”

It was Dombrowski, of course, who helped the Sox sign Price to what could turn out to be, even after only one season, considered among the worst contracts in franchise history. Even Carl Crawford came at a $75 million discount.

Advertisement

If Dombrowski hadn’t made the splash of the offseason in landing ace lefty Chris Sale from the White Sox, the prognosis for 2017 might be a little more muddied. Even if Price ends up sidelined, the rotation still boasts major potential with Sale, Cy Young-winner Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez, Drew Pomeranz, and Steven Wright. ESPN’s Buster Olney already suggested on Thursday that free agent Doug Sister could serve as a replacement for Price, while also wondering if Dombrowski might be willing to surrender minor league third baseman Rafael Devers (one of the last prospects of any worth in the system following the costly deals for Sale and Pomeranz) in exchange for Chicago’s Jose Quintana.

Eh. Quit whining. There’s a draft every year.

If the second opinion on Price’s elbow isn’t a good one, the Red Sox will have paid $3.5 million per win for Price over the course of his first two seasons in Boston. He’ll be 36 when the contract ends in 2022, making $32 million.

If he faces surgery and a lengthy recover, the three-year window with Price has suddenly turned into an albatross.

“Yes, we are concerned. As we would be with any player,” Farrell said. “We’ve got a little bit of history here with David and what his progression through spring training has been. He’s battled this, seemingly, in every spring training. We will acknowledge that this one’s got a little bit more intensity to it. That’s why we’re taking every step.”

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Price’s average fastball velocity (92.8 mph) and maximum fastball velocity (96.3) last season were both career-lows. Which could make one wonder exactly when this discomfort actually began. Was it sore during some of his erratic outings last summer? Or was it this week’s simulated game that really, truly, brought on the ouchies?

If Price is gone, the margin for error with the Red Sox’ starting staff turns razor thin, in regard to injury. Wright is still trying to come back from his Farrell-induced dive to second base last season. Pomeranz is coming back from an elbow injury, and Sale could be one jersey-slashing episode away from giving himself a deep cut on his pitching arm. Losing any of them would open the door for a guy like Henry Owens to cement himself in the rotation for the bulk of the year.

Yet, you still won’t miss Buchholz.

No matter what happens with Price.

“We will acknowledge that this one’s got a little bit more intensity to it,” Farrell said. “That’s why we’re taking every step.”

Adding Sale was one step forward.

Losing Price would be a $30 million stumble.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
At some point, even Tom Brady will no longer play for the Patriots.
Sports Q
Debate: When will Tom Brady play his last game as a Patriot? March 3, 2017 | 5:00 AM
David Ortiz is pictured as he leans on a team trainer while stretching on the field before a game.
MLB
David Ortiz and a 7-year-old boy will reunite to accept an award March 2, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Trey Flowers sinks a no-look half court shot.
New England Patriots
Watch Trey Flowers swish a no-look half court shot March 2, 2017 | 3:56 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's David Price consulting specialists for elbow soreness March 2, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Mookie Betts signed autographs for fans at spring camp last week.
Boston Red Sox
Unable to reach terms, Red Sox renew Mookie Betts’s contract March 2, 2017 | 2:30 PM
Tom Brady pours Robert Kraft a glass of Drew Bledsoe's wine.
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft and Tom Brady celebrated with Drew Bledsoe's wine March 2, 2017 | 11:44 AM
Boston MA 3/1/17 Boston Celtics Avery Bradley and Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving battle for a loose ball during second quarter action at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: Celtics pics reporter: Adam Himmelsbach
Boston Celtics
You can't play better defense than Avery Bradley did on Kyrie Irving March 2, 2017 | 11:23 AM
David Price is in his second season with the Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox’ David Price dealing with arm soreness March 2, 2017 | 10:48 AM
Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, left, talks with referee Ken Mauer (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NBA
Foul! NBA plans to keep stats on referees, too March 2, 2017 | 10:43 AM
Lebron James almost crashes into Bill Belichick.
New England Patriots
Watch Lebron James almost take out a courtside Bill Belichick March 2, 2017 | 10:01 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 690 yards in three seasons for the Patriots.
Sports Q
Are the Patriots committed to Garoppolo as Brady's successor? March 2, 2017 | 9:06 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, right, clutches the football as he stands with Tom Brady at an NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo expected to stay in New England March 2, 2017 | 8:29 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, a bus carrying Chicago Cubs players, family and friends passes Wrigley Field during a parade honoring the World Series champion baseball team in Chicago. The Cubs’ first World Series title since 1908 is the runaway winner for top sports story of 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)
MLB
Man given 8-year prison sentence for taking bathroom videos at Wrigley Field March 2, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, left, sits in court as an image of shooting victim Daniel de Abreu is projected, top right, during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is charged in the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL football player already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
New England Patriots
Prosecutor: Aaron Hernandez killed 2 over spilled drink March 2, 2017 | 12:51 AM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) collide while battling for the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Thomas, Celtics overcome Cavs, James' triple-double March 2, 2017 | 12:12 AM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/13/2017 - Red Sox Spring Training. Day One. Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale exits the Sox clubhouse as he heads out for a long toss session. Pitchers and catchers report for spring training at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 14Res Sox, LOID: 8.3.1623409229.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox newcomer Chris Sale tunes up for spring debut March 1, 2017 | 11:42 PM
Former NFL cornerback Allen and his business partner have been sentenced to prison for running a Ponzi scheme that took in more than $35 million. A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, sentenced Allen, of Davie, Fla., and Susan Daub, of Coral Spring, Fla., each to six years in prison and three years of supervised release.
Crime
Ex-Patriots cornerback headed to prison for Ponzi scheme March 1, 2017 | 6:56 PM
Winnipeg Jets right wing Drew Stafford (12) controls the puck against the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 13, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
Boston Bruins
Bruins get winger Stafford from Jets at trade deadline March 1, 2017 | 5:51 PM
Teammates watch as medical staffer attend to Arizona Coyotes center Alexander Burmistrov (91) following a hit by Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller on Feb. 28, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' Miller won't be disciplined for hit on Burmistrov March 1, 2017 | 4:10 PM
New England Patriots Chris Long #95 is interviewed on the field after a win against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Here's why Chris Long says he's leaving the Patriots March 1, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Warriors forward Kevin Durant hyperextended his left knee and exited a game at the Wizards on Tuesday night.
NBA
Warriors' Kevin Durant out indefinitely with left knee injury March 1, 2017 | 3:32 PM
David Price was 17-9 last season.
Boston Red Sox
Will Boston ever see the good old David Price? March 1, 2017 | 3:03 PM
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown got fans going with an emphatic dunk against the Raptors at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Jaylen Brown is living up to the hype March 1, 2017 | 2:47 PM
Sports News
Watch a Harlem Globetrotter sink a shot from the TD Garden rafters March 1, 2017 | 2:14 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch against LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Super Bowl LI
Falcons player says Lady Gaga's halftime show contributed to team's collapse March 1, 2017 | 1:21 PM
Head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Super Bowl LI
Falcons coach Dan Quinn admits he's watched Super Bowl LI 'a lot' March 1, 2017 | 12:45 PM
Washington's Markelle Fultz in action against Arizona in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Boston Celtics
5 college prospects Celtics fans should have on their radars March 1, 2017 | 10:55 AM
Boston Red Sox
Mookie Betts wants to be every Red Sox fan's #SaltBae March 1, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Dallas Mavericks' Andrew Bogut (6) looks for a shot against Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Boston Celtics
Andrew Bogut to sign with Cavs over Celtics March 1, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Rickie Fowler prepares to tee off on the 18th tee during the final round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Fowler won the tournament.
Golf
Golf unveils a modern set of rules to make it easier to play March 1, 2017 | 7:18 AM