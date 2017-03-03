Morning sports update: Hanley Ramirez to skip World Baseball Classic

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Hanley Ramirez’s sore shoulder will keep him out of the World Baseball Classic, but it didn’t stop him from contributing a home run in the Red Sox’ 19-2 rout against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sore shoulder will keep Hanley Ramirez out of World Baseball Classic: “I want to go to represent my country, but the main key is to get healthy and to get ready for the season,” the Red Sox first baseman/designated hitter said yesterday. “I’ve been getting a lot of treatment, and we’re moving forward.” (Boston Herald)

Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist ties Fuhr for 10th on wins list: Lundqvist made 32 saves on his 35th birthday and New York got third-period goals from Pavel Buchnevich and Oscar Lindberg to beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night. (Boston.com)

Red Sox’s David Price consulting Dr. James Andrews for elbow soreness: Left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left forearm and elbow. (Boston.com)

NFL considering ban on jumping over line to block FG or extra point: “Look, everybody is for player safety. Everybody is for taking care of the football players. That is what our game is,” Bill Belichick said. “But it’s a contact sport. I don’t know how you can let them eliminate blocking, tackling. If you want to eliminate kicking, you’re eliminating a big part of the game.” (Boston Globe)

Sebastian Vollmer contemplating retirement from NFL: The Patriots will release Vollmer, who is contemplating retirement due to lingering hip pain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. (NFL)

In a Twitter fight, Curt Schilling tells Rosie O’Donnell she’s spewing ‘poop and lies’: The war of words started when a random user named Mike shared a video with Schilling of O’Donnell calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment at a rally Tuesday. (WEEI)

@badmike72 @Rosie They believe if they say impeachment and treason enough it will be true. The Anti-Kerry method of stopping ISIS! — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) March 2, 2017

@Rosie The sheer volume of poop and lies you have spewed is beyond comprehension. You have zero understanding of ANY of the people that 1/2 — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) March 2, 2017