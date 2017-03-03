No surgery for Red Sox pitcher David Price

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left forearm and elbow. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. –The Associated Press
By
The Boston Globe
5:33 PM

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Red Sox pitcher David Price will not require surgery and instead will need seven to 10 days of rest and treatment, according to manager John Farrell. The news came after the lefthander had traveled to Indianapolis to meet with two orthopedic surgeons for an opinion on his injured elbow.

Price had pain and swelling in his elbow on Wednesday, a day after he threw two innings in a simulated game. The Sox have said an MRI was inconclusive and Price was to be further examined by orthopedists James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache at the NFL Combine.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
