Catcher Sandy Leon is taking nothing for granted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sandy Leon has been demoted to the minor leagues more times than he can remember.

“Five times,” the Red Sox catcher said. “Maybe six. I’m not sure. It happened a lot.”

When Leon ran out of minor league options with the Washington Nationals in 2015, they sold him to the Red Sox a week before the season began.

The Red Sox designated Leon for assignment in July and again in November that year. He cleared waivers both times, the 29 other teams passing on him. That allowed the Red Sox to send him to Triple A Pawtucket.

It wasn’t until midway through last season that Leon became an established starter in the majors. He hit .310 over 78 games with an .845 OPS and started all three games in the playoffs.

