Morning sports update: Chris Sale to make first Red Sox start

Fort Myers, FL - 2/13/2017 - Red Sox Spring Training. Day One. Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale exits the Sox clubhouse as he heads out for a long toss session. Pitchers and catchers report for spring training at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 14Res Sox, LOID: 8.3.1623409229.
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
8:41 AM

The Celtics lost in heartbreaking fashion Sunday evening, Bill Belichick made a surprise TV appearance, and the Red Sox’ big offseason acquisition will make his first start Monday.

Grapefruit League season for real with Chris Sale’s first Red Sox start: After a lost, bipolar weekend spent caterwauling and then cartwheeling over the ever-changing status of David Price’s elbow — that show has been paused for about a week while his unique body part heals — today’s Grapefruit League start by Chris Sale against the Houston Astros carries even more lasting value and meaning. (Boston Herald)

Ulis hits 3 at buzzer, Suns beat Celtics in wild finish: On a night where small players took center stage, the diminutive rookie, listed optimistically at 5-foot-10, threw in a 3-pointer at the buzzer after Isaiah Thomas’ turnover and the Phoenix Suns came away with a wild 109-106 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday. (Boston.com)

Bill Belichick explains why he suddenly received better treatment in Indianapolis: Despite being a thorn in the city’s side for years, Bill Belichick alleges that he’s actually treated quite well in Indianapolis. (Boston.com)

McQuaid gets 25 stitches in neck, will play: The 30-year-old McQuaid actually stayed on the ice and finished his shift, too, and ultimately required 25 stitches after the game in what could have been a far more severe injury by mere inches. (WEEI)

Al Horford, Avery Bradley sit out against Suns: Forward Al Horford suffered a sprained right elbow while attempting to block a shot during the Celtics’ win over Los Angeles on Friday. He missed Sunday’s game against the Suns, and it is unclear when he will return. (Boston Globe)

Patriots rumored to be interested in trading for Saints’ Brandin Cooks: In preparing to defend a Super Bowl win, the Patriots appear to have interest in adding a weapon for Tom Brady. (Boston.com)

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Ben Simmons (25) Jaylen Brown (9) during an NBA Summer League basketball game, July 4, 2016, in Salt Lake City.
Sports Q
Debate: Would the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons? March 6, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Celtics
Ulis hits 3 at buzzer, Suns beat Celtics in wild finish March 5, 2017 | 8:01 PM
Philadelphia Phillies' Clay Buchholz throws to first base during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla.
MLB
Clay Buchholz is now the veteran on a rebuilding Phillies team March 5, 2017 | 4:34 PM
College Sports
Clark, No. 18 Cincinnati beat struggling Connecticut 67-47 March 5, 2017 | 4:06 PM
More than 27,700 people attended 2015’s exhibition match between Galway and Dublin at Fenway Park.
Sports News
Growth for hurling in the US beyond Boston? ‘The possibilities are endless’ March 5, 2017 | 3:51 PM
College Sports
BU loses to Lehigh in double overtime in Patriot League Tournament March 5, 2017 | 3:17 PM
Bill Belichick during the second quarter action at NRG Stadium in the Super Bowl.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick explains why he suddenly received better treatment in Indianapolis March 5, 2017 | 3:12 PM
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks makes a catch against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.
New England Patriots
Patriots rumored to be interested in trading for Saints' Brandin Cooks March 5, 2017 | 1:22 PM
Conte Forum was mostly empty for this men’s basketball game against Virginia Tech.
College Sports
BC shouldn’t be this bad in big-time sports, and other picked-up pieces March 5, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown goes in for a dunk against the Lakers, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Sports Q
Debate: Would you trade Jaylen Brown for Brandon Ingram? March 5, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Boston Bruins
Surging Bruins edge Devils 3-2 on Spooner's goal March 4, 2017 | 10:55 PM
Clint Dempsey celebrates his first half goal that gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead against Guatemala. The U.S would go on to win 4-0. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Soccer
U.S. Soccer introduces rule that national team players must stand for anthems March 4, 2017 | 8:25 PM
Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) tries to get around Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Houston. Kansas State won the game, 33-28. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
New England Patriots
Top NFL prospect really wants to sack Tom Brady March 4, 2017 | 7:32 PM
Isaiah Thomas' son dribbles the ball during the Celtics-Lakers pre-game.
Boston Celtics
Watch Isaiah Thomas' cute 5-year-old son show off his basketball skills March 4, 2017 | 5:57 PM
National News
Maine's biggest dog sled race celebrates 25th anniversary March 4, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Abdel Nader will likely get an invitation to training camp this fall.
Boston Celtics
Can Abdel Nader make the Celtics next season? March 4, 2017 | 4:12 PM
Two headstones at Holy Cross Cemetery in northern California are memorials to John and Bridget Brady, onetime Bostonians who helped give Tom Brady the gift of life.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady’s roots run deep into 19th-century Boston March 4, 2017 | 3:46 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left forearm and elbow. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox ace Price says too early to tell when he'll pitch March 4, 2017 | 3:33 PM
Foxborough- 8/3/2016- The New England Patriots practiced at their training camp at Gillette Stadium. Qb's Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady hung out after practice to work together on some long passes. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
New England Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo's Instagram post is worrying Pats fans March 4, 2017 | 12:16 PM
Los Angeles Lakers' Chris Paul, left, argues a call with referee Danny Crawford (43) during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, March 3, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
NBA
Adam Silver says NBA All-Star format will change for 2018 March 4, 2017 | 9:27 AM
DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on February 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
10 inspirational Isaiah Thomas quotes on never letting small size keep him from big success March 4, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney speaks at a news conference at TD Garden.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: Don Sweeney adds at deadline without subtracting March 4, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Boston Celtics
Celtics send Lakers to 6th straight loss, 115-95 March 4, 2017 | 1:56 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Red Sox left-hander David Price was scratched from his first spring training start and will consult with specialists after experiencing soreness in his left forearm and elbow. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Boston Red Sox
No surgery for Red Sox pitcher David Price March 3, 2017 | 5:33 PM
CLEVELAND - APRIL 06: Manager Terry Francona #47 of the Boston Red Sox watches the field be prepared prior to the game against the Cleveland Indians on April 6, 2011 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Terry Francona recalls teaching Michael Jordan to play Yahtzee March 3, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dunks against the Cavaliers in Boston, March 1, 2017.
Boston Celtics
How Jaylen Brown compares to other NBA rookies his age March 3, 2017 | 3:33 PM
Media
CSN unveils ‘Boston Sports Tonight’ lineup March 3, 2017 | 1:21 PM
NFL
Jets release veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall March 3, 2017 | 1:17 PM
If David Price's elbow continues to be a problem, the burden increases on Chris Sale and Rick Porcello.
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 March 3, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Tom Brady in old combine tee.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady digs up old T-shirt and harsh scouting reports from NFL combine March 3, 2017 | 1:02 PM