Morning sports update: Chris Sale to make first Red Sox start

The Celtics lost in heartbreaking fashion Sunday evening, Bill Belichick made a surprise TV appearance, and the Red Sox’ big offseason acquisition will make his first start Monday.

Grapefruit League season for real with Chris Sale’s first Red Sox start: After a lost, bipolar weekend spent caterwauling and then cartwheeling over the ever-changing status of David Price’s elbow — that show has been paused for about a week while his unique body part heals — today’s Grapefruit League start by Chris Sale against the Houston Astros carries even more lasting value and meaning. (Boston Herald)

Ulis hits 3 at buzzer, Suns beat Celtics in wild finish: On a night where small players took center stage, the diminutive rookie, listed optimistically at 5-foot-10, threw in a 3-pointer at the buzzer after Isaiah Thomas’ turnover and the Phoenix Suns came away with a wild 109-106 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday. (Boston.com)

Bill Belichick explains why he suddenly received better treatment in Indianapolis: Despite being a thorn in the city’s side for years, Bill Belichick alleges that he’s actually treated quite well in Indianapolis. (Boston.com)

McQuaid gets 25 stitches in neck, will play: The 30-year-old McQuaid actually stayed on the ice and finished his shift, too, and ultimately required 25 stitches after the game in what could have been a far more severe injury by mere inches. (WEEI)

Al Horford, Avery Bradley sit out against Suns: Forward Al Horford suffered a sprained right elbow while attempting to block a shot during the Celtics’ win over Los Angeles on Friday. He missed Sunday’s game against the Suns, and it is unclear when he will return. (Boston Globe)

Patriots rumored to be interested in trading for Saints’ Brandin Cooks: In preparing to defend a Super Bowl win, the Patriots appear to have interest in adding a weapon for Tom Brady. (Boston.com)