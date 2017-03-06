Projecting the Red Sox roster, Version 2

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox are now 10 games into their spring training schedule and there have been some events that will almost surely change the Opening Day roster.

It seems like a good time for our second roster projection of the spring.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.