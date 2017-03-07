Red Sox prospect Sam Travis flashes his power

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sam Travis had one of those up-and-down days, but the ups were pretty impressive.

He launched a three-run homer in the third inning, but also committed an error on a wind-blown popup in the first that led to an unearned run in Chris Sale’s Red Sox debut. The game ended in a 5-5 tie, called after nine innings at the new The Ballpark at the Palm Beaches.

Travis, expected to be Boston’s full-time first baseman in 2018, if not sooner, showed his emerging power with a deep shot to left field. He’s hitting .333 this spring with two homers.

“He’s pretty exciting with the bat,” manager John Farrell said. “Pretty decent at-bat before the home run where he works the count. He strikes out, but he gets a fastball middle of the plate and we know he can hit a fastball. Quick bat, good power.”

