Red Sox will get firsthand look at the Tim Tebow show

Wednesday will be Tebow Time for the Red Sox, as they will oppose 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow when they play the Mets in a spring training game at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Tebow is expected to start at designated hitter and get his first at-bat in a major league game. It will be a baptism by fire of sorts for Tebow, with the Sox starting AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello.

