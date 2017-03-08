Red Sox will get firsthand look at the Tim Tebow show

Former NFL quarterback and New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow works during a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
With the Mets shorthanded because of the World Baseball Classic, Tim Tebow will play with the Varsity. –John Bazemore / Associated Press
By
The Boston Globe
10:05 AM

Wednesday will be Tebow Time for the Red Sox, as they will oppose 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow when they play the Mets in a spring training game at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Tebow is expected to start at designated hitter and get his first at-bat in a major league game. It will be a baptism by fire of sorts for Tebow, with the Sox starting AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox MLB Boston Globe
