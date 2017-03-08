Rick Porcello says he initially mistook Tim Tebow for a ball boy after he went to the wrong on-deck circle

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

It’s not everyday that a Cy Young Award winner faces off against a Heisman Trophy winner.

In fact, that last time it happened, according to reports, was in 1989 when multi-sport legend Bo Jackson batted against Frank Viola. That said, Jackson fared much better nearly three decades ago than Tim Tebow did Wednesday against reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello.

After the game, Porcello shared a few reflections on pitching against Tebow, who has recently spent his post-football career pursuing a second life in baseball. The Red Sox pitcher said he thought anything that brought attention to the game of baseball (i.e. Tebow) was a good thing.

But when he first glanced at the New York Mets outfielder, Porcello said he mistook the former Heisman winner for “a ball boy.” According to several reports, Tebow had accidentally walked to the Red Sox on-deck circle before his third-inning at-bat against Porcello.

“It didn’t bother me,” the Red Sox pitcher told reporters in the locker room. Apparently not: Porcello went on to strike out Tebow on four pitches.

Earlier in the interview, Porcello admitted he was never a huge fan of college football — where Tebow career’s reached its zenith.

“Rutgers hasn’t been doing a whole lot,” said the New Jersey native.

Asked of Tebow’s short-lived career with the New York Jets, Porcello chuckled.

“I mean, he didn’t play that much.”