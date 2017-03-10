Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 p.m.

Where Malcolm Butler and Stephon Gilmore remain teammates for more than a day.

Malcolm Butler during a game against the Rams in the 2016 season.
Malcolm Butler during a game against the Rams in the 2016 season. –Jim Rogash / Getty Images
By
11:39 AM

Be sure to join our Friday chat, during which we’ll discuss the Malcolm Butler trade rumors, the Jimmy G. “hack,” the state of the Celtics coming off a big win against the Warriors, and the usual media matters. Check in below to join the fun.

 

 

