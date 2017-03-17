Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30
Where Al Horford does all the little things and everyone actually notices.
Be sure to join our Friday chat, during which we’ll discuss the Malcolm Butler situation, the state of the Red Sox, whether Lonzo Ball’s goofy dad affects whether you’d want him on the Celtics, and the usual media matters. Check in below to join the fun.
Advertisement
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.