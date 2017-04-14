Rick Porcello gives up 4 homers in Red Sox’s 10-5 loss to Rays

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 14: Rick Porcello #22 of the Boston Red Sox is relieved during the fifth inning after allowing eight runs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 14, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Porcello (1-1) gave up eight runs in 4 1/3 innings, halting the majors' longest active streak of pitching at least six innings at 20 games. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
updated on April 15, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays were having a lot of fun with what Shane Peterson did.

Peterson homered in his first big league at-bat since 2015 and Logan Morrison hit a grand slam, two of the career-high four homers allowed by Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello in the Rays’ 10-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

‘‘I’m really smart for putting him in the lineup,’’ manager Kevin Cash joked about Peterson. ‘‘They were all pumped for him. He’s a pretty quiet guy. When he came the dugout, you couldn’t knock the smile off his face.’’

Peterson, called up from Triple-A before the game, hooked a drive around the Pesky Pole in right, making it 2-0 in the second. The 29-year-old last played in the majors on Oct. 4, 2015, with Milwaukee.

‘‘It’s awesome. It’s a great story of perseverance, grinding it out,’’ Morrison said. ‘‘I’m going to fine Cash for making him late to the season.’’

When Peterson was standing at his locker answering questions, a teammate yelled ‘‘Shane Ruth!’’

Peterson also had an RBI single.

‘‘I’m sure it’ll sink in more later tonight,’’ Peterson said.

Chris Archer (2-0) gave up one run in 5 2/3 innings, ending his 11-game losing streak against the Red Sox. It’s the longest skid by anyone versus Boston since Floyd Bannister dropped 11 straight to the Red Sox from 1982-86.

Brad Miller and Steven Souza Jr. also homered for the Rays, who were coming off losing three straight at Yankee Stadium.

Boston’s Mitch Moreland had his stretch of hitting a double in consecutive games stopped at seven, one short of the major league record. Mookie Betts had four hits for the Red Sox.

Porcello (1-1) gave up eight runs in 4 1/3 innings, halting the majors’ longest active streak of pitching at least six innings at 20 games.

‘‘Mechanically, I’m pretty much the same,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s just pinpointing the fastball. I’m not locating it well enough to get myself in advantage counts and it’s causing me to leave pitches over the plate when I fall behind.’’

Morrison increased it to 6-0 with his shot deep into the right-field seats in the third.

Miller and Souza Jr. went back-to-back, chasing Porcello in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Put OF Mallex Smith on the 10-day disabled list with right hamstring tightness and recalled Peterson from Triple-A. ‘‘We wanted guys that had some history playing in the big leagues and Shane has that,’’ Cash said of the club signing him during the offseason.

Red Sox: CF Jackie Bradley Jr., on the 10-day DL with a sprained right knee, wore a brace running on the field. Manager John Farrell said he might face ace lefty David Price in a simulated game this week. Price has been on the DL since early spring training with a strained left elbow.

MEMORABLE MOMENT

Fourteen-year-old Kerry Russell from Lynn had a special on-field moment while the Red Sox were taking BP.

Standing in a roped-off area on the warning track with other fans behind the batting cage, she was holding a picture of her standing with one of her favorite players — Hanley Ramirez.

The star looked over and motioned for her to come out near the cage just behind home plate. He greeted her and signed the photo.

‘‘He waved for me to come over and he gave me a big hug,’’ she said, with a wide smile. ‘‘I was shocked.’’

SIGHTING

Singer/actor Donnie Wahlberg sat next to Boston’s dugout. He got up and waved both hands in disgust when a challenge by the Red Sox went against them.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Jake Odorizzi (1-1, 4.50 ERA) is set to start Saturday. He finished strong in his last start Sunday against Toronto, retiring 16 of the last 17.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (0-1, 1.23) looks for his first win with Boston despite two solid starts.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox MLB
