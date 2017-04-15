Donnie Wahlberg celebrated New Kids on The Block Day at Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox baseball, New Kids on the Block music, balmy 60-degree weather, and a Wahlberg brother. What a night at Fenway Park.
In honor of the group’s upcoming North American tour, the Sox hosted NKOTB Day at Fenway on Friday night. Prior to the team’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, fans were invited to jam to the boy band’s greatest hits at a party on the Budweiser Right Field Roof Deck.
Donnie Wahlberg, a Dorchester native and one of the band’s founding members, made a surprise appearance at the event. He was spotted pumping up the crowd, chatting with outfielder Mookie Betts, and of course, hugging Wally.
#NKOTBDay at #Fenway!#Thankful to all the BHFamila who showed up! #GoSox @RedSox pic.twitter.com/rcg7IlM8M7
— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 14, 2017
We do @NKOTB Night right!
👋 @DonnieWahlberg pic.twitter.com/5e0sPIyZvy
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 14, 2017
Wahlberg also visited the booth with NESN play-by-play broadcasters Jerry Remy and Dave O’Brien.
These #BlueBloods fans want you to watch me on @cbs while I watch the @redsox with them! #RemDawg @NESN #DaveOB pic.twitter.com/E5fvF7z2me
— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 15, 2017
The band will return to Boston this summer for a Fenway performance on July 8, as part of their upcoming “The Total Package Tour.” As of January, the show was already completely sold out.