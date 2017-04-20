Chris Sale’s 13 Ks, Mookie Betts’s 2B in 10th lead Red Sox over Blue Jays 4-1

By
IAN HARRISON
AP,
updated on April 20, 2017

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Red Sox’s Chris Sale throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning. —Fred Thornhill / The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — When his first pitch of the day was driven to the edge of the warning track, Chris Sale was concerned he might be in for a long afternoon.

Turns out he had nothing to worry about.

Sale struck out 13 over eight shutout innings, Mookie Betts hit a three-run double in the 10th and Boston beat the struggling Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Thursday.

‘‘Powerful, a lot of strikes,’’ Boston manager John Farrell said. ‘‘All three pitches working. He had such good swing and miss to his fastball up and away.’’

At 3-12, Toronto is off to the worst start in team history and has lost its first five series for the first time.

Advertisement

‘‘You look at the names on the back here and it’s like ‘How is this happening?’’’ Blue Jays pitcher Marco Estrada said.

Sandy Leon drew a one-out walk from Jason Grilli (0-2) in the 10th, and Brock Holt singled to stop an 0-for-12 slide. Andrew Benintendi walked with two outs, and Betts, who was 0 for 3, pulled a 2-0 fastball down the left-field line.

‘‘I was just trying to put a good swing on a good pitch,’’ Betts said. ‘‘I did have a rough day but it can come down to one at-bat.’’

Grilli, who helped Toronto reach the AL Championship Series last season, found it difficult to describe his team’s early struggles.

‘‘Losing only makes you appreciate winning,’’ he said.

Mitch Moreland hit a two-out double in the ninth off Roberto Osuna and scored on Xander Bogaerts’ single, but Kendrys Morales homered against Craig Kimbrel (1-0) leading off the bottom half, the eighth time Morales has tied a game or given his team a lead with a homer from the ninth inning on.

Farrell called it a tough decision to take Sale out.

‘‘We felt like it was time to turn to it over to a guy who was fresh and powerful,’’ Farrell said. ‘‘Unfortunately, the second pitch goes out of the ballpark.’’

Advertisement

Acquired from the Chicago White Sox during the offseason, Sale become the first Boston pitcher to strike out 12 or more in consecutive outings since Pedro Martinez did it in four straight starts in 2001.

‘‘It’s impressive, man,’’ Dustin Pedroia said. ‘‘He’s just attacking the zone, overpowering guys with all of his pitches.

Sale allowed four hits, all singles, and walked one. Throwing 80 of 102 pitches for strikes, Sale lowered his ERA to 0.91. Yet, he is 1-1 because he has received just four runs of support over four starts.

Estrada allowed three hits, all singles, in six innings.

SWING AND A MISS

Betts, who struck out Wednesday for the first time since Sept. 14, fanned in each of his first two at-bats against Marco Estrada – his first two-strikeout game since July 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

NOT COOKING AT HOME

Toronto went 2-7 on its opening homestand, its worst start at home since 0-8 in 2004.

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS

Twenty of the past 22 meetings between Boston and Toronto have been decided by three runs or fewer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price has been dealing with soreness in his recovery from an injured left elbow, according to manager John Farrell. Price threw on flat ground for the second straight day Thursday. He is to throw a bullpen session in Baltimore on Friday.

Blue Jays: RHP Mat Latos and RHP Casey Lawrence will be promoted to start against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and Saturday, manager John Gibbons said. They will start in place of RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) and LHP J.A. Happ (elbow).

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-0, 5.23) starts the opener of the three-game series at Baltimore on Friday. He is 1-2 with a 4.97 ERA in five games against the Orioles. RHP Dylan Bundy (2-1, 1.86) starts for Baltimore.

Blue Jays: Latos was 0-0 with a 1.00 ERA in two starts at Triple-A. RHP Alex Meyer will make his season debut for the Angels.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
New England Patriots
Here's the Patriots' 2017 schedule April 20, 2017 | 8:01 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale is congratulated in dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Thursday April 20, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale has been stellar. But he's not getting any help. April 20, 2017 | 7:20 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods has a 4th back surgery April 20, 2017 | 4:27 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 15: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he walks to the dugout after pitching the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Do the Red Sox look like a playoff team so far? April 20, 2017 | 2:59 PM
04/11/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox starting pitcher David Price reacts as the Orioles Manny Machado heads for home as he scores ahead of teammate Mark Trumbo (not pictured) following his third inning three run home run. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles for their Home Opener of the 2016 Major League baseball season.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox say David Price dealing with 'soreness' in recovery April 20, 2017 | 1:35 PM
President Trump with the Patriots at the White House.
New England Patriots
Donald Trump uses Patriots White House photos to rip New York Times April 20, 2017 | 12:05 PM
The Patriots attended a White House ceremony on Wednesday.
New England Patriots
Boycott, Tom Brady’s absence undermine stagecraft of Patriots’ White House visit April 20, 2017 | 11:17 AM
Red Sox starting pitcher Brian Johnson earned his first Major League victory Tuesday night, but needed relief from a weary bullpen after going only five innings.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox bullpen in dire need of some relief April 20, 2017 | 11:12 AM
With the Bulls crowding All-Star Isaiah Thomas, the Celtics have to find another source of offense to stay alive in the series.
Boston Celtics
Celtics coach Brad Stevens might make lineup changes for Game 3 April 20, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Jon Lester is not scheduled to face the Red Sox at Fenway April 28-30.
Boston Red Sox
Jon Lester not scheduled to pitch against Red Sox April 20, 2017 | 10:58 AM
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 18: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates their victory with Andrew Benintendi #16 as they run off the field during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Mookie Betts' no-strikeout streak ends at 129 plate appearances April 20, 2017 | 10:45 AM
An unidentified man wearing a business suit and black hat, runs with the Boston Marathon pack along the course from Hopkinton to Boston, flanked by D.J. Harding (223) of Oregon, and Tom Fleming (5) of New Jersey in 1984.
Boston Marathon
2-time NYC marathon champ dies coaching middle school meet April 20, 2017 | 9:52 AM
FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo, Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez hung himself and was pronounced dead at a Massachusetts hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017, according to officials. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)
New England Patriots
Hernandez reportedly had bible verse written on forehead when found dead April 20, 2017 | 8:59 AM
New England Patriots
Patriots hit back at New York Times over White House tweet April 20, 2017 | 7:55 AM
Boston Red Sox Pablo Sandoval is out at second base on the force out as Toronto Blue Jays Troy Tulowitzki turns the double play in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox shut out in 3-0 loss to Blue Jays April 19, 2017 | 11:28 PM
New England Patriots
Gronk: ‘It was an honor to be in the Oval Office fist pumping POTUS’ April 19, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Boston MA 4/19/17 Boston Bruins Zedano Chara and Tuuka Rask looking at the puck in the net as Ottawa Senators Viktor Stalberg celebrates teammate Bobby Ryan's goal during third period action of game 4 of the first round of the NHL Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Bruins
Bruins on brink of elimination after 1-0 loss to Senators April 19, 2017 | 10:32 PM
Denna Laing waves the Boston Bruins flag as fans cheer prior to the first period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Ottawa Senators in Boston, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Laing has been wheelchair-bound since being injured in the 2015 Women's Winter Classic hockey game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins
Denna Laing pumped up the Bruins' home crowd before Game 4 April 19, 2017 | 8:12 PM
Aaron Hernandez misses a catch against the Ravens during the 2013 AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium on January 20, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Aaron Hernandez’s life and death were tragic, by his doing April 19, 2017 | 8:01 PM
President Donald Trump shakes hands with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during a ceremony Wednesday on the South Lawn of the White House.
New England Patriots
Donald Trump explains the story behind the letter Bill Belichick sent him April 19, 2017 | 7:05 PM
Patriots backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett at the White House. Brissett also tagged Brady in the space between them.
New England Patriots
The Patriots backup QBs left room for Tom Brady in a White House photo April 19, 2017 | 6:47 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick (L) and team owner Robert Kraft (R) present a football helmet to U.S. President Donald Trump during a celebration of the team's Super Bowl victory on the South Lawn at the White House April 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. It was the team's fifth Super Bowl victory since 1960. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots say side-by-side photos of White House visits ‘lack context’ April 19, 2017 | 6:13 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
New England Patriots
Watch the full 15-minute White House ceremony honoring the Patriots April 19, 2017 | 6:05 PM
New England Patriots
Read Jacoby Brissett’s heartfelt thank-you letter to Barack Obama April 19, 2017 | 5:53 PM
Boston MA 4/18/17 Boston Celtics Marcus Smart reacting after making a foul against the Chicago Bulls during second quarter of game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Celtics
NBA fines Marcus Smart $25,000 for making 'obscene gesture' April 19, 2017 | 5:11 PM
Catherine Klima and Michael Jencks.
Boston Marathon
This marathoner closed out Monday with a medal and an engagement ring April 19, 2017 | 4:55 PM
Wide receiver Danny Amendola spent time working on one-to-one drills with quarterback Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Donald Trump congratulated Danny Amendola on his key Super Bowl catch. Just one problem. April 19, 2017 | 4:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Donald Trump never mentioned Tom Brady during his speech honoring the Patriots April 19, 2017 | 4:02 PM
Boston MA 4/18/17 Boston Celtics Marcus Smart battles for a loose ball with Chicago Bulls Rajon Rondo during second quarter of game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens: If Marcus Smart made a gesture, 'it's unacceptable' April 19, 2017 | 3:30 PM
President Donald Trump speaks alongside the New England Patriots during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House.
New England Patriots
How the Pats pulled off a Super Bowl LI win, according to President Trump April 19, 2017 | 3:26 PM