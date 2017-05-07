Chris Sale joined exclusive company with 10K performance

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Chris Sale finally got the run support he deserved on Sunday, and even after surrendering a season high four earned runs, his performance was more than enough to get the win. On top of that, he struck out 10 Minnesota Twins, vaulting him into a group of pitchers that includes the man he’s most often compared to in Boston: Pedro Martinez.

It was the sixth straight start in which Sale reached double digits in strikeouts. Sale was already alone with Martinez in Red Sox history after achieving the feat five times in a row. Martinez expressed his support of the Boston ace on MLB Network:

How does @45PedroMartinez feel about Chris Sale potentially breaking one of his @RedSox records today? #MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/wBRdLdya27 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 7, 2017

Advertisement

Now, Sale joins Martinez, Randy Johnson, and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers in history to have multiple such streaks:

Chris Sale joins Big Unit (5), Pedro (3) and Nolan Ryan (2) as only pitchers with multiple 6+ game streaks with 10+ Ks. pic.twitter.com/VR7if7linp — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) May 7, 2017

Sale has already produced more starts recording 10 or more strikeouts in 2017 than he did in all of 2016. His other run came in 2015, when he did it for eight straight starts.

Martinez’s career long streak of double-digit strikeouts games was also eight. He achieved this in 1999, when he had separate streaks of seven and eight starts in which he struck out 10 or more batters.