Hanley Ramirez celebrated Chris Young’s second home run with a goofy dugout dance

Hanley Ramirez looks like he’s having fun — both on the field and off.

The resurgent Red Sox designated hitter even broke out a joyful dance for the dugout camera to celebrate Chris Young’s second home run of the Red Sox’s blowout win Saturday afternoon against the Twins.

Hanley dances as Chris Young hits his 2nd HR of the game pic.twitter.com/jHwCYYqeUq — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 6, 2017

It’s hardly the first time Ramirez has broke out a dance in the dugout. Here’s him dancing with David Ortiz and Christian Vazquez in years past.

But he seemed to be in a particularly good mood during Saturday’s 11-1 win. Right before Young’s home run, the NESN game broadcast had lingered on Ramirez — who responded by successively clowning, hiding from, and dancing for the camera.

Nobody loves the dugout camera more than Hanley Ramirez. pic.twitter.com/hfdMpbCWIT — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 6, 2017