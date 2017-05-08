Craig Kimbrel has been simply overpowering so far

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

MILWAUKEE — Dustin Pedroia watched Jonathan Papelbon close out games with power and Koji Uehara do it with finesse. Both helped the Red Sox win World Series.

Now, in Craig Kimbrel, Pedroia sees a closer capable of both. The righthander has a fastball that sits comfortably at 98-99 m.p.h. along with a curveball that he’s not afraid to use at any point in the count.

“He’s always been good, a guy who is an All-Star most years and one of the best at what he does,” Pedroia said. “But this year, it’s overpowering. He comes in and punches everybody out. His stuff is overwhelming.”

