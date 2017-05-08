Craig Kimbrel has been simply overpowering so far

Boston-04/15/2017- Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays - Sox Craig Kimbrel fires a pitch in the 9th inning. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Chris Kimbrel leads the American League with 10 saves. –John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
12:58 PM

MILWAUKEE — Dustin Pedroia watched Jonathan Papelbon close out games with power and Koji Uehara do it with finesse. Both helped the Red Sox win World Series.

Now, in Craig Kimbrel, Pedroia sees a closer capable of both. The righthander has a fastball that sits comfortably at 98-99 m.p.h. along with a curveball that he’s not afraid to use at any point in the count.

“He’s always been good, a guy who is an All-Star most years and one of the best at what he does,” Pedroia said. “But this year, it’s overpowering. He comes in and punches everybody out. His stuff is overwhelming.”

