Nine innings: Even among great expectations for Chris Sale, there have been surprises

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, May 7, 2017. –AP
By
May 8, 2017

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

COMMENTARY

Playing nine innings while wondering whether a batting glove is the only glove Hanley Ramirez will ever wear in a game again …

1. Despite a hiccup Sunday that might count as some pitchers’ best start of the season, I’m not at all surprised at how exceptional Chris Sale has been so far. While the start to his Red Sox career, which includes becoming just the second pitcher in the modern era to strike out more than 70 batters in his first seven starts with a new team (Randy Johnson did it twice), has drawn comparisons to the previously incomparable Pedro Martinez, it’s not as if this is coming out of nowhere. Sale once struck out 273 in a season and has finished in the top six in the American League Cy Young Award voting each of the past five years. He is the most talented prime-of-career pitcher currently active in the AL, and the Red Sox acquired him at age 27, what should be the start of his peak. This is who he is, and it’s both awesome and unsurprising.

Advertisement

2. What is a surprise – at least for those of us unfamiliar with the nuances of his reputation with the White Sox – is what a terrific teammate Sale has turned out to be. He navigated all of that nonsense in the Orioles series better than anyone in either dugout, including the managers. He threw the pitch in the series finale behind Machado, then stood there and stared at him blankly while the Orioles third baseman went into expletive-laced rant mode once again. He discussed it with the perfect humorous, I’ve-got-my-guys-backs touch, noting dryly that they’ll all have a pool party and grill some ribs when it’s over. He also had the grace step off the mound to not only allow fans to salute Adam Jones, but to encourage it. I’m still a little wary of him when scissors are in the vicinity, but he seems to be as good in the clubhouse as he is on the mound.

3. Sincerely hope John Farrell is merely giving Jackie Bradley Jr. a couple of clear-your-head, get-your-swing-straight maintenance days here rather than legitimately considering giving Chris Young more at-bats against right-handers at his long-term expense. Bradley is off to a brutal start – he’s hitting .175 with one homer through 57 plate appearances – and he should cede at-bats to Young against lefties. But we know by know that Bradley is crazy-streaky, and we know what happens when he snaps out of a slump: He can carry the offense for a few weeks, like he did last May when he slashed .381/.474/.701 with 8 homers and 24 RBIs. Plus, he’s a stellar defender, one of the best defensive center fielders the Red Sox have ever had. It’s maddening when his slumps drag on and on, and Young is a heck of a fourth outfielder, but Farrell shouldn’t be reducing Bradley’s role just yet.

Advertisement

4.  Seems to me the main problem in the Orioles-Red Sox feud is that neither team could figure out who got the last word – or brushback, as it were – because they disagreed on where it began. The Red Sox thought it began with Manny Machado’s hard slide into Dustin Pedroia – even if Pedroia himself didn’t seem to agree. The Orioles, figuring small-harm, no-foul on the slide, thought it was over until Matt Barnes ignited everything by buzzing Machado. Both teams thought they were in the right to have the final moment of supposed payback, which is why it carried over through all four games of the series. Heck, maybe it’s not even over now. I’m sure Buck Showalter will have something passive-aggressive to say the next time the teams meet.

5. The Orioles are the Red Sox’ most contentious rival of the moment. But we might just return to a more classic and time-tested rivalry if the Yankees continue playing this well. Allegedly in a rebuilding year, the Yankees have the best record in baseball (20-9) after Sunday’s epic 18-inning win over the Cubs. Aaron Judge is hitting like he’s 1998 Shane Spencer, Aaron Hicks has an 1.121 OPS, Starlin Castro is hitting .355, and they have five pitchers averaging more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Is it sustainable? I think it’s fair to be skeptical, but they are four games up on the Red Sox for the time being, and not to get too far ahead, but it would nice if these guys ran into each other in the playoffs again one of these years. It’s  been too long.

Advertisement

6. I’ve never been a huge Brock Holt guy, not because I don’t appreciate what he brings to the ballclub, but because I think there’s a good-sized segment of the fan base that appreciates him a little too much for his supposed grit. When it comes to the gods of scrappiness and hustle, I’m an atheist. But I can also acknowledge that he’d be a valuable asset now, a slightly above replacement level offensive player with a decent glove who could fill the void at third base until a better solution comes along or Dave Dombrowski makes a terrible trade for Todd Frazier. Holt, who has battled vertigo-like symptoms, has been rehabbing in Portland. Here’s to a healthy and helpful return.

7. In 350 plate appearances since the beginning of the 2016 season, Sandy Leon has produced at a .297/.350/.473 clip with 11 homers, 46 RBIs, and a 115 adjusted OPS. He has been worth 2.9 Wins Above Replacement in that 97 game span, while throwing out 41 percent of base stealers. We’re approaching the point, if we’re not already past it, in which we should stop asking whether he’s for real and start asking when the Red Sox are going to sign him to a contract extension.

8. A comparison that cannot be resisted:

1975 Fred Lynn, age-23 season: .331/.401/.566, 21 homers, 105 RBIs,  47 doubles, 175 hits, 103 runs, 162 OPS-plus, 7.4 WAR

2017 Andrew Benintendi, age-22 season so far, projected to a full season: .325/.385/.500, 26 homers, 104 RBIs, 31 doubles, 203 hits, 109 runs, 138 OPS-plus, 5.7 WAR.

9. Now, aesthetically, Benintendi isn’t quite like Lynn, though both play the game with an easy grace. His swing, for instance, is pure Yaz. But through 20 percent of his rookie season, Benintendi is doing virtually everything Lynn did during his historic Rookie of the Year/Most Valuable Player season in ’75. We never thought we’d see a debut season quite like that again. And here we are, seeing it again.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's scoop on the Red Sox for free.
Get 108 Stitches, the Globe's free newsletter for Sox stats and analysis.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, right, celebrates after scoring next to Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert.
Boston Celtics
Draymond Green calls Kelly Olynyk a 'dirty player' May 8, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Boston-04/15/2017- Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays - Sox Craig Kimbrel fires a pitch in the 9th inning. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel has been simply overpowering so far May 8, 2017 | 12:58 PM
NBA
Houston's Nene suffers season-ending thigh injury May 8, 2017 | 12:20 PM
Washington, D.C. - 5/07/2017 - (1st quarter) Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) uses a little hand checking in an attempt to slow down Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 08Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2429623814.
Sports Q
Was Isaiah Thomas out of line to complain about the officiating after Game 4? May 8, 2017 | 11:03 AM
NFL
Nate Burleson replacing Bart Scott on 'NFL Today' May 8, 2017 | 10:30 AM
OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 21: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins leads teammates Brad Marchand #63 and Patrice Bergeron #37 to the bench to celebrate his second period goal against the Ottawa Senators in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 21, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Which Bruins are likely to be protected from expansion draft? May 8, 2017 | 9:34 AM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 07: (L-R) Andrew Benintendi #16, Chris Young #30 and Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate winning the game against the Minnesota Twins on May 7, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Red Sox defeated the Twins 17-6. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Scuffling Jackie Bradley Jr. sits for a second straight day May 8, 2017 | 9:28 AM
epa05949823 Washington Wizards guard John Wall (R) in action against Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (L) during game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi final series at Verizon Center in Washington, DC, USA, 07 May 2017. The Wizards tied the series up at 2-2 with a 121-102 victory. EPA/SHAWN THEW
Boston Celtics
Injuries hindering Avery Bradley on defense May 8, 2017 | 9:20 AM
Washington, D.C. - 5/07/2017 - (1st quarter) Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) uses a little hand checking in an attempt to slow down Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 08Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2429623814.
Boston Celtics
Wrong time for Celtics' crisis of confidence May 8, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Washington, D.C. - 5/07/2017 - (3rd quarter) Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) stole the ball from Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) and then gave the Wizards an 84-60 lead off of his two point shot on the turnover during the third quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 08Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2429623814.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas doesn't want the Celtics to hang their heads May 8, 2017 | 7:38 AM
Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber catches a fly ball by New York Yankees' Chase Headley in foul territory during the 12th inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
MLB
New 10-day disabled list gives teams more flexibility May 8, 2017 | 3:18 AM
Boston Celtics
Thomas lobbies for calls with Celtics-Wizards series tied May 8, 2017 | 2:51 AM
Washington Wizards guard John Wall reacts during the second half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
Boston Celtics
Watch the 26-0 run the Wizards used to put away the Celtics in Game 4 May 7, 2017 | 10:07 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
3 thoughts on the Wizards' 121-102 demolition of the Celtics May 7, 2017 | 9:58 PM
Boston Celtics
Wizards use 26-0 run to rout Celtics in Game 4, tie series May 7, 2017 | 9:04 PM
NBA
LeBron James scores 35 points, Cavaliers sweep Raptors May 7, 2017 | 8:02 PM
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis wearing a Kelly Oubre jersey.
Boston Celtics
Wizards owner posts photo wearing jersey of suspended player May 7, 2017 | 7:23 PM
Chris Sale pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a May 7, 2017 game at Target Field in Minnesota.
Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale joined exclusive company with 10K performance May 7, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Sandy Leon celebrates a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of the game on May 7, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Leon hits 2 HRs, Sale fans 10, Red Sox rout Twins 17-6 May 7, 2017 | 6:25 PM
Horse Racing
Fresh horses await Derby winner Always Dreaming in Preakness May 7, 2017 | 4:11 PM
MLB
Mets suspend Matt Harvey for violating team rules May 7, 2017 | 1:13 PM
Red Sox shortstop Pokey Reese.
Sports Q
Who is the best defensive shortstop in Red Sox history? May 7, 2017 | 1:04 PM
Kelly Oubre, Manny Machado
Boston Red Sox
The Celtics, Red Sox, and what happens when rivalries get nasty May 7, 2017 | 10:21 AM
Boston-05/04/2017- Red sox vs Orioles- Sox Hanley Ramirez points to Xander Bogaerts as he crosses home plate scoring scoring on a two-run rbi single by Bogaerts in the1st inning.JohnTlumacki/ The BostonGlobe (sports)
Boston Red Sox
Watch: Hanley Ramirez celebrates with goofy dugout dance May 7, 2017 | 9:49 AM
NBA
Durant scores 38 points, Warriors beat Jazz to take 3-0 lead May 7, 2017 | 12:42 AM
Horse Racing
Always Dreaming wins cool, rainy Kentucky Derby May 6, 2017 | 7:17 PM
Boston Red Sox
Rick Porcello snaps skid, Red Sox rout Twins 11-1 May 6, 2017 | 5:49 PM
Isaiah Thomas smiles during overtime in the Celtics 129-119 win over the Wizards in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
What happened to all 59 players drafted before Isaiah Thomas May 6, 2017 | 5:07 PM
Sports News
Here’s the Kentucky Derby photo every Boston sports fan wanted May 6, 2017 | 4:20 PM
Horse Racing
Check out David Ortiz's Kentucky Derby attire May 6, 2017 | 3:15 PM