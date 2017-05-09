Morning sports update: The Red Sox scouted Eric Thames as a possible David Ortiz replacement

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Red Sox begin a series in Milwaukee Tuesday, the 2008 Celtics had a reunion, and the current Celtics are preparing for Game 5 of the Wizards series.

Did Eric Thames almost replace David Ortiz in Boston?: If the Red Sox were going to replace Ortiz’s production and bring in their payroll beneath the $195 million luxury-tax threshold, Thames might have been their best bet. (ESPN)

Nine innings: Even among great expectations for Chris Sale, there have been surprises: Despite a hiccup Sunday that might count as some pitchers’ best start of the season, I’m not at all surprised at how exceptional Chris Sale has been so far. (Boston.com)

Is Andrew Benintendi the toughest Red Sox to game-plan for? In a time when stuff is as overpowering as baseball has ever featured, when scouting reports are more sophisticated than ever, teams have yet to discover the secret of how to get Andrew Benintendi out. (Boston Globe)

‘It felt like a sour breakup’: Watch former Celtics describe their rift with Ray Allen: Ray Allen is still on the outside looking in of the 2007-2008, NBA championship-winning Celtics. (Boston.com)

Paul Pierce sat in a wheelchair for the entirety of his reunion with the 2008 Celtics: When Pierce’s former coach, Doc Rivers, sent Pierce a wheelchair during a roundtable featuring players from the Celtics’ 2008 championship team, Pierce took it in stride. (Boston.com)

Draymond Green calls Kelly Olynyk a ‘dirty player’: Kelly Olynyk has once again been at the center of a playoff controversy, and Draymond Green felt the need to weigh in on the matter. (Boston.com)

Mets conducted in-home check on Matt Harvey after Saturday absence: The New York Mets performed a welfare check on Matt Harvey when the starting pitcher didn’t report to Citi Field on Saturday, according to multiple reports. (ESPN)