Morning sports update: The Red Sox scouted Eric Thames as a possible David Ortiz replacement

ST. LOUIS, MO - MAY 1: Eric Thames #7 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on May 1, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Eric Thames of the Milwaukee Brewers hits an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals. –Getty Images
The Red Sox begin a series in Milwaukee Tuesday, the 2008 Celtics had a reunion, and the current Celtics are preparing for Game 5 of the Wizards series.

Did Eric Thames almost replace David Ortiz in Boston?: If the Red Sox were going to replace Ortiz’s production and bring in their payroll beneath the $195 million luxury-tax threshold, Thames might have been their best bet. (ESPN)

Nine innings: Even among great expectations for Chris Sale, there have been surprises: Despite a hiccup Sunday that might count as some pitchers’ best start of the season, I’m not at all surprised at how exceptional Chris Sale has been so far. (Boston.com)

Is Andrew Benintendi the toughest Red Sox to game-plan for?  In a time when stuff is as overpowering as baseball has ever featured, when scouting reports are more sophisticated than ever, teams have yet to discover the secret of how to get Andrew Benintendi out. (Boston Globe)

‘It felt like a sour breakup’: Watch former Celtics describe their rift with Ray Allen: Ray Allen is still on the outside looking in of the 2007-2008, NBA championship-winning Celtics. (Boston.com)

Paul Pierce sat in a wheelchair for the entirety of his reunion with the 2008 Celtics: When Pierce’s former coach, Doc Rivers, sent Pierce a wheelchair during a roundtable featuring players from the Celtics’ 2008 championship team, Pierce took it in stride. (Boston.com)

Draymond Green calls Kelly Olynyk a ‘dirty player’: Kelly Olynyk has once again been at the center of a playoff controversy, and Draymond Green felt the need to weigh in on the matter. (Boston.com)

Mets conducted in-home check on Matt Harvey after Saturday absence: The New York Mets performed a welfare check on Matt Harvey when the starting pitcher didn’t report to Citi Field on Saturday, according to multiple reports. (ESPN)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 07: Hanley Ramirez #13 of the Boston Red Sox congratulates teammate Andrew Benintendi #16 on a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on May 7, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Is Andrew Benintendi the toughest Red Sox to game-plan for? May 9, 2017 | 10:08 AM
Washington, D.C. - 5/07/2017 - (4th quarter) The view of the Boston Celtics bench as time ran out in the fourth quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 08Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2429623814.
Boston Celtics
Celtics need to find right combination, because series is no lock May 9, 2017 | 10:03 AM
Hadley, Ma-April, 19, 2017-Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff- Thea Hansom, 14, a freshman, girl playing with the Hopkins Academy Golden Hawks varsity baseball team. The school had to receive a special exemption to allow her to play. Her she pops out pinch hitting against Easthampton.
High School Sports
High schooler really is in a league of her own May 9, 2017 | 9:57 AM
Former Celtics Glen Davis, Kendrick Perkins, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Rajon Rondo.
Boston Celtics
'It felt like a sour breakup': Former Celtics joined KG to discuss rift with Ray Allen May 9, 2017 | 9:18 AM
Paul Pierce embraced his most embarrassing moment.
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce sat in a wheelchair for his reunion with the 2008 Celtics May 9, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Olympics
Los Angeles could land Olympic Games, but which year? May 9, 2017 | 2:07 AM
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson celebrates after making a touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Bryce Petty, not pictured, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NFL
Jets receiver Robby Anderson arrested in Miami May 8, 2017 | 10:36 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
Boston Red Sox
Even among great expectations for Chris Sale, there have been surprises May 8, 2017 | 7:01 PM
Boston Red Sox's Steven Wright pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Boston, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox knuckleballer Wright out for year after knee surgery May 8, 2017 | 6:32 PM
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, right, celebrates after scoring next to Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert.
Boston Celtics
Draymond Green calls Kelly Olynyk a 'dirty player' May 8, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Boston-04/15/2017- Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays - Sox Craig Kimbrel fires a pitch in the 9th inning. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel has been simply overpowering so far May 8, 2017 | 12:58 PM
NBA
Houston's Nene suffers season-ending thigh injury May 8, 2017 | 12:20 PM
Washington, D.C. - 5/07/2017 - (1st quarter) Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) uses a little hand checking in an attempt to slow down Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 08Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2429623814.
Sports Q
Was Isaiah Thomas out of line to complain about the officiating after Game 4? May 8, 2017 | 11:03 AM
NFL
Nate Burleson replacing Bart Scott on 'NFL Today' May 8, 2017 | 10:30 AM
OTTAWA, ON - APRIL 21: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins leads teammates Brad Marchand #63 and Patrice Bergeron #37 to the bench to celebrate his second period goal against the Ottawa Senators in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre on April 21, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
Which Bruins are likely to be protected from expansion draft? May 8, 2017 | 9:34 AM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 07: (L-R) Andrew Benintendi #16, Chris Young #30 and Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate winning the game against the Minnesota Twins on May 7, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Red Sox defeated the Twins 17-6. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Scuffling Jackie Bradley Jr. sits for a second straight day May 8, 2017 | 9:28 AM
epa05949823 Washington Wizards guard John Wall (R) in action against Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (L) during game 4 of their Eastern Conference semi final series at Verizon Center in Washington, DC, USA, 07 May 2017. The Wizards tied the series up at 2-2 with a 121-102 victory. EPA/SHAWN THEW
Boston Celtics
Injuries hindering Avery Bradley on defense May 8, 2017 | 9:20 AM
Washington, D.C. - 5/07/2017 - (1st quarter) Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) uses a little hand checking in an attempt to slow down Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the first quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 08Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2429623814.
Boston Celtics
Wrong time for Celtics' crisis of confidence May 8, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Washington, D.C. - 5/07/2017 - (3rd quarter) Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) stole the ball from Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) and then gave the Wizards an 84-60 lead off of his two point shot on the turnover during the third quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 08Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2429623814.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas doesn't want the Celtics to hang their heads May 8, 2017 | 7:38 AM
Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber catches a fly ball by New York Yankees' Chase Headley in foul territory during the 12th inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
MLB
New 10-day disabled list gives teams more flexibility May 8, 2017 | 3:18 AM
Boston Celtics
Thomas lobbies for calls with Celtics-Wizards series tied May 8, 2017 | 2:51 AM
Washington Wizards guard John Wall reacts during the second half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
Boston Celtics
Watch the 26-0 run the Wizards used to put away the Celtics in Game 4 May 7, 2017 | 10:07 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball against Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
3 thoughts on the Wizards' 121-102 demolition of the Celtics May 7, 2017 | 9:58 PM
Boston Celtics
Wizards use 26-0 run to rout Celtics in Game 4, tie series May 7, 2017 | 9:04 PM
NBA
LeBron James scores 35 points, Cavaliers sweep Raptors May 7, 2017 | 8:02 PM
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis wearing a Kelly Oubre jersey.
Boston Celtics
Wizards owner posts photo wearing jersey of suspended player May 7, 2017 | 7:23 PM
Chris Sale pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a May 7, 2017 game at Target Field in Minnesota.
Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale joined exclusive company with 10K performance May 7, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Sandy Leon celebrates a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning of the game on May 7, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Leon hits 2 HRs, Sale fans 10, Red Sox rout Twins 17-6 May 7, 2017 | 6:25 PM
Horse Racing
Fresh horses await Derby winner Always Dreaming in Preakness May 7, 2017 | 4:11 PM
MLB
Mets suspend Matt Harvey for violating team rules May 7, 2017 | 1:13 PM