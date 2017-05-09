Red Sox coaching staff recognizes Chris Young’s work on and off the field

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

While everyone else spent the month of April focusing on the most obvious events – or, in this case, non-events (the lack of homers) – surrounding the Red Sox, inside of the clubhouse, the coaching staff made a different nightly assessment.

After every game, the coaches would convene to discuss the players who had made championship-caliber contributions that weren’t measured in box or line scores. The group, organized by third base coach Brian Butterfield, discussed elements like blocking pitches, intelligent and aggressive baserunning, preparation, and work with teammates.

The conversation built upon daily meetings that Butterfield led with Red Sox players during spring training to review demonstrations of excellence (something that merited a raised right fist) and missteps.

